GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday afternoon at roughly 3:00 p.m., Greensboro Police officers responded to a robbery the Fairway One Stop at 2001 Randleman Rd. The two suspects are described as Black males, wearing black masks over their faces. During the robbery, multiple rounds were fired into the ceiling of the business. The suspects then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO