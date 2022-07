Back in 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received a proposal from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and Global Automakers. The two have since merged to become the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, but that doesn't matter. What does matter is the proposal they submitted, which suggested that hybrids and full-electric vehicles be equipped with several varying pedestrian alert sounds. The idea was that, by allowing drivers to pick the warning sounds that their cars make as they can in a Tesla Model S, more people would be encouraged to embrace EVs. But the NHTSA has now ruled that the proposal has been scrapped due to a "lack of supporting data."

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO