LimeWire is making its triumphant return with the help of a Soulja Boy classic. Last week, on July 7, the former file sharing client announced it will be returning in an all new form, different from its origins as an illegal music downloading hotbed. In the video promotion, two kids are shown leaving school and excitedly rushing home to download Soulja Boy's 2007 hit "Crank Dat (Soulja Boy)," which scores the commercial. The video then cuts to the two kids as adults. In a similar situation, they rush home to get on LimeWire. Only this time, they are going on the site to check on an NFT purchase.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO