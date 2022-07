Tanger Outlets Branson announces the upcoming re-opening of the relocated and refreshed Under Armour Factory House, set to take place on Wednesday, July 20. The Grand Re-Opening festivities will take place July 22 – 24 and include entertainment from a live DJ and a gift with purchase prize kiosk. The Springfield Cardinals’ lovable mascot Louie will visit Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shoppers who make a purchase during this time will receive a peel-to-redeem card and get to choose from a selection of giveaways at the prize kiosk. Visit here for Grand Re-Opening details and an exclusive 20% off when you share your email address.

BRANSON, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO