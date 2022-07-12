ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member admits fraud

rewind943.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” pleaded guilty Monday to a fraud conspiracy charge that could result in a prison sentence of over 11 years. Jennifer Shah, 48, of Park City, Utah, entered the plea to a single...

rewind943.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Park City attorney charged with rape

PARK CITY — A Park City attorney has been charged with raping a woman at her condo in March. The first-degree felony charge was filed June 7 against Joseph Edward Wrona, 59, according to records filed in 3rd District court. Prosecutors filed a request for no bail because Wrona...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man to be extradited from Scotland, charged with rape in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who left a trail of crimes in the U.S., fled to Scotland, and faked his death was charged with rape in Utah Wednesday. Previously, KSL reported from court documents that Rossi was accused of raping a former girlfriend he had met on myspace.com and briefly dated in Utah County in 2008. While the woman reported the sexual assault to a local hospital her rape kit was not matched to DNA until 2017, which connected investigators to Rossi.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Park City, UT
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Utah State
ABC4

Suspect wanted for burglarizing popular Sandy restaurant

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Sandy Police are searching for a woman involved in burglarizing the Tin Roof Grill in Sandy, a popular local restaurant. Police say the burglary happened on Sunday, July 3 around 5 a.m. Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage. The suspect is described as a […]
SANDY, UT
Daily News

Owner of Manhattan bar Sweet & Vicious to pay $500,000 for harassing workers: New York AG James

A Bowery area bar owner who often referred to female workers as “cows” and “b---hes” certainly wasn’t a treat to work for. Employees at Sweet & Vicious say they faced rampant sexual and racial-based harassment, had tips stolen by managers and were subject to inappropriate comments from owner Hakan Karamahmutoglu, according to an investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James’ office. “For ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemarketing Fraud#Wire Fraud#Real Housewives
utahbusiness.com

Next Wave sells two multifamily properties in Utah and Texas

Salt Lake City —Next Wave Investors, LLC (“Next Wave”) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently completed two dispositions: Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community in Plano, Texas, which the firm acquired in December of 2020; and Townhomes at Mountain Ridge, a 63-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah, initially acquired in May of 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
saltlakemagazine.com

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man pleads guilty after fatally running over wife at SLC Airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who fatally ran over his wife at the Salt Lake International Airport while drunk, has pleaded guilty in court. On Monday. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide and domestic violence in the presence of a child after he ran over 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon at the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Authorities announce plans for site of soon-to-be former Utah prison

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — With construction complete on Utah's new State Correctional Facility, projects are now being codified for the site of the current facility near Point of the Mountain. Authorities on Tuesday released details on what's next for the 600-acre site, which the committee created to manage the...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Here’s what the ‘old’ Utah State Prison will become

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An entrepreneurial ecosystem. This is how Jeff Moss, one of the people leading the efforts behind the soon-to-be-former Utah State Prison, describes what the 600-acre land will be built into. On Tuesday, it was announced in a news conference that the first phase of development...
DRAPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy