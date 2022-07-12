ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton shifts production, enlists help of Apple suppliers

By Allison McDaniel
9to5Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton has made recent changes, one of which includes stopping the production of its workout equipment at its own facilities. Since then, the company now relies on other companies for manufacturing, some being notable Apple suppliers. Peloton was thriving at the height of the pandemic with users spending more...

9to5mac.com

Black Enterprise

Amazon, JCPenny, Walmart Cash In On Commercialization Of Juneteenth, But Profits Came At a Cost

Retailers and marketers wasted no time attempting to profit off Juneteenth with a tidal wave of merchandise including ice cream, t-shits and paper plates. Nationwide retail chains including JCPenny, Amazon and Walmart quickly pushed Juneteenth merchandise to make a few dollars off the new federal holiday. However, those same companies dealt with an avalanche of blowback for trying to profit off the holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecentersquare.com

Multi-billion-dollar Taiwan-based company to build first-of-its-kind factory in North America in Texas

(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
TEXAS STATE
pymnts

Walmart Suppliers Face New Fees to Use Retailer’s Transport

Walmart plans to charge some suppliers a new fee to transport goods to its warehouses and stores, as businesses across the country try to combat the rising costs of transportation and fuel, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (July 5). According to a memo viewed by the Journal, companies using...
RETAIL
State
Ohio State
Benzinga

Rodedawg Acquires Tree Moguls Cannabis And Lifestyle Brands

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. RWGI acquired Tree Moguls, a premium cannabis lifestyle brand based in Southern California. Christopher Swartz, CEO, stated, “This acquisition is an immediate revenue producing opportunity and allows Rodedawg to enter into the 6 billion dollar California cannabis market through licensing and distribution opportunities. As part of the acquisition, Rodedawg also acquires a deep technology stack which includes augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) embedded branding for the Tree Moguls brand. Our shareholders can expect future announcements on the AR and VR implementation which will further establish Tree Moguls as a super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand with immediate expansion into Web3 and Metaverse.”
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Coca-Cola among brands greenwashing over packaging, report says

Claims about plastic packaging being eco-friendly made by big brands, including Coca-Cola and Unilever, are misleading greenwashing, according to a report. The Changing Markets Foundation says claims that companies are intercepting and using “ocean-bound” or “recyclable” plastic to tackle the plastic pollution crisis are some of the most common examples of greenwashing.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Rivian holding all-hands meeting Friday to address company restructuring

Rivian will hold an all-hands staff meeting Friday amid concerns the electric vehicle startup plans to lay off hundreds of employees. On Monday, Bloomberg reported the company with a factory in Illinois and plans to build a second plant in Georgia is weighing a workforce reduction of around 5%, with a particular focus on non-manufacturing jobs. The company employs nearly 14,000 people.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Peloton says it will stop making its own exercise equipment, 5 months after it scrapped plans to build its own factory

Taiwanese company Rexon Industrial Corp will become the company's primary manufacturer.The move comes months after its CEO stepped down and it scrapped plans to build its own factory. Peloton, the struggling exercise-equipment company, announced on Tuesday that it would no longer manufacture its own fitness equipment. Taiwanese company Rexon Industrial...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Employee badges at 167 Green Street in Chicago gain Apple Wallet capabilities [U]

Employee badges at Chicago’s Fulton Market District neighborhood 167 Green Street are now Apple Wallet compatible. Instead of having a physical badge, employees only need their iPhone or Apple Watch to access their destination. Sharry, a European PropTech company, and HID Global are responsible for the creation of this integration.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

The firms sourcing locally to avoid global supply chain woes

Inspiration to start up a business can come from anywhere, but for Francesco Clark it was the result of a life-changing injury. Back in 2002, the then 24-year-old was paralysed in a diving accident. In addition to losing the use of his legs, the spinal cord injury caused his skin to no longer be able to sweat.
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Apple Axes $100M Consulting Contract With Ex-Design Chief Jony Ive

Apple and its former chief design officer Jony Ive have reportedly parted ways for good, ending a consulting agreement that Ive at one point promised would last “long into the future,” according to The New York Times. In 2019, Ive departed Apple, whose brand identity he helped shape over 27 years with his revolutionary aesthetics. But on his way out the door, Ive signed a multiyear deal worth more than $100 million to make Apple his primary client at his new venture, design firm LoveFrom. The contract was recently up for extension, but “the parties” decided not to renew it, the Times said, citing two people close to the matter. Under the terms of the deal, Ive was prevented from “taking on work that Apple found competitive,” according to the newspaper. This clause has stifled Ive, who reportedly wants to operate without the need for Apple’s say-so. Executives at Apple, in turn, have been irked by the size of Ive’s paycheck for his work with the tech company—especially given that a number of their own designers have jumped ship to LoveFrom in recent years.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Jony Ive is no longer an Apple consultant, says report

The well-known industrial designer Jony Ive has left his role as chief design officer at Apple in 2019 after more than 20 years working with the company. Ive created his own design firm, but he remained a consultant to Apple nonetheless. However, it seems that this partnership has now come to an end.
BUSINESS
pymnts

DiMuto Debuts B2B eCommerce Marketplace for AgriFood Industry

DiMuto, an AgriFood trade solutions firm, has debuted a B2B eCommerce marketplace connecting AgriFood suppliers, growers and exporters to importers, wholesalers and retailers, according to a Tuesday (July 12) press release. The new multi-vendor market will create a “one-stop” destination for AgriFood products, the company said. Per the release, the...
AGRICULTURE
teslarati.com

Lordstown Motors continues executive shakeup, working toward Endurance production

Lordstown Motors announced today it promoted several of its executives, continuing to mix up its front office in preparation for the production of the Endurance all-electric pickup. Daniel Ninivaggi, who assumed the role of CEO after Steve Burns was relieved of his duties, has been elected to serve as Lordstown’s...
BUSINESS
cryptonewsz.com

MH Ventures Introduces MetaWear for the Fashion Industry

MH Ventures has talked about the cross-platform metaverse fashion creator ecosystem called MetaWear. It has been brought to the market to provide a complete solution to the fashion industry, including stakeholders like fashion designers and businesses. The ecosystem has all the important elements inculcated into its core principles. These include...
APPAREL
Apple Insider

Global payment firm Adyen launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for its business partners

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tap to Pay oniPhone has been slowly rolling out, and with Adyen adding support, platforms like Nike, G-Star, and Burton can use it in stores.
CELL PHONES
WWD

Vanguards Rebrands Aeron as Responsible and Transparent Knitwear Specialist

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Aeron, the womenswear fashion label from Budapest owned by Vanguards Group, will be repositioned as a responsible and transparent knitwear label, WWD has learned. An official announcement is expected on Monday, coinciding with the release of the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsBurberry Resort 2023Valentino Couture Fall 2022 The company has also tweaked the price points and created a new, A-shaped logo, brand identity, packaging and signature color: mimosa yellow. The new shade is meant to serve as a metaphor for “resilience, sensitivity and the expansion of one’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

