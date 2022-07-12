ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Glee” Star Samantha Ware Responded To Lea Michele Being Cast To Replace Beanie Feldstein In “Funny Girl” And Said Broadway “Upholds Whiteness”

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8rhM_0gcxbCgx00

After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Lea Michele will star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idjwR_0gcxbCgx00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She will replace Beanie Feldstein , who has been in the role since the long-awaited revival opened at Broadway’s August Wilson Theater on April 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXPfo_0gcxbCgx00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

The announcement of Lea’s casting came one day after Beanie revealed in a shocking statement that she will be departing from the show on July 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfrdt_0gcxbCgx00
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

For some context, Beanie’s run as Fanny — last played by Barbra Streisand, who originated the role in 1964 — has been anything but straightforward. Her portrayal received lackluster reviews, and in June she was forced to miss a string of performances after testing positive for COVID-19 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJzN6_0gcxbCgx00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Upon her return, it was revealed in a tweet from the show’s producers that Beanie — along with Jane Lynch, who stars as her mom, Mrs. Brice — would be leaving for good on Sept. 25. The reason for their departure was not specified.

Beanie returns tomorrow! 14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein &amp; Jane Lynch now through September 25th. Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo &amp; Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.

@FunnyGirlBwy 09:26 PM - 15 Jun 2022

At the time of the announcement, speculation began mounting that Lea Michele would be stepping in as Fanny, with rumors swirling that production crews had already been informed of her casting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md8P4_0gcxbCgx00
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for alice + olivia

In case you aren’t aware, Lea has long been attached to the role of Fanny, cementing her obsession with the character both in real life and onscreen as the fame-obsessed Rachel Berry in Glee from 2009 to 2015. She had even been tapped to star in a previous revival of Funny Girl in 2017, though this never went ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kssBn_0gcxbCgx00
Fox / Fox Image Collection via Getty Images

It was perhaps for this reason that when Beanie’s casting was first announced in August 2021, “Lea Michele” started trending on Twitter as fans made light of her assumed jealousy over being passed up for the role once again.

Broadway to Lea Michele:

@sevenbenjisins 08:47 PM - 11 Aug 2021

However, the tables eventually turned for Lea, as on Sunday, Beanie shocked fans by announcing in a sudden statement that she’d “made the extremely difficult decision” to step back two months earlier than anticipated on July 31, citing that production had decided to take the show in “a different direction.”

Instagram: @beaniefeldstein

Of course, this only bolstered anticipation that Lea might be first in line to fill the role. And less than a day later, the show’s official Twitter account confirmed that the former Glee star would be making her debut as Fanny on Sept. 4.

Emmy Award-nominee LEA MICHELE and Tony Award-nominee TOVAH FELDSHUH join #FUNNYGIRL beginning September 6!Don’t miss Beanie Feldstein until July 31 only, followed by @JujujulieBee through September 4.See you at the August Wilson, gorgeous!⭐️

@FunnyGirlBwy 05:00 PM - 11 Jul 2022

And if you’ve been online in the time since, you’ll surely be well aware that Lea’s casting has prompted a lot of mixed reactions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMWBi_0gcxbCgx00
Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images for Kohl's

Not only does this turn of events eerily mirror the fictional career trajectory of her Glee character — who, just like Lea, auditions tirelessly for the role before eventually becoming triumphant in the fifth season — but the decision to crown Lea in her dream role also comes two years after she was faced with a string of bullying accusations from several of her showbiz colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0beV_0gcxbCgx00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

In June 2020, actor Samantha Ware, who starred alongside Lea in the final season of Glee , accused her costar of making her time on the show “a living hell.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPAhj_0gcxbCgx00
Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Samantha’s accusations were prompted by a tweet in which Lea paid tribute to George Floyd and spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAc0d_0gcxbCgx00
Presley Ann / Getty Images

In response to Lea’s statement, Samantha penned her own tweet in which she accused the actor of “traumatic microaggressions,” including a claim that Lea once threatened to “shit in [Samantha’s] wig” on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwcZI_0gcxbCgx00
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget,” Samantha wrote in all caps. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297NyK_0gcxbCgx00
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

At the time, Samantha was seemingly backed up by several other Glee alumni, including Amber Riley and Alex Newell, who both replied to her tweet with GIFs. Alex later issued a statement of her own, writing in a follow-up tweet that her experience on Glee had also been “ traumatic.

I’m gonna say this one time... when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it... that’s what friendship is... and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem... and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!

@thealexnewell 03:30 AM - 02 Jun 2020

And it wasn’t long before other Glee stars began speaking out about similar experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeyA8_0gcxbCgx00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Dabier Snell claimed to have been made to feel uncomfortable by Lea when he worked on the show in 2014, tweeting that she once told him that he wasn’t allowed to sit at a table with their fellow castmates because he “didn’t belong there.”

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs

@OfficialDabier 03:13 AM - 02 Jun 2020

Heather Morris , who starred as Brittany S. Pierce across the show’s six seasons, followed up by saying that she found Lea “unpleasant to work with,” though she didn’t believe her to racist.

@HeatherMorrisTV 08:49 PM - 03 Jun 2020

Amber Riley later echoed similar thoughts, adding: “I’m not going to say that she’s racist, but at the same time, in my inbox there are a lot of black actors and actresses telling me their stories, and were letting me know they have dealt with the same things being on set.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHX54_0gcxbCgx00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Lea eventually issued a statement on the matter, responding to the recent claims and profusely apologizing for “any pain” her behavior may have caused.

Instagram: @leamichele

In her apology Lea made direct reference to Samantha’s tweet, writing: “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s really not the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

Instagram: @leamichele

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Lea lost out on brand sponsorships, including a major endorsement deal with HelloFresh , which decided to cut ties with the actor.

@d33leriyus @LeaMichele HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.

@HelloFresh 06:59 PM - 02 Jun 2020

Just weeks after Lea’s apology, Samantha spoke out about her experiences in more detail during an exclusive interview with Variety , claiming that Lea once threatened to get her fired in front of their colleagues on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vrxm6_0gcxbCgx00
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Samantha also alleged that she tried to speak up about Lea’s behavior, only for her claims to be “shrugged off” by executives on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDQy9_0gcxbCgx00
Jared Siskin / Getty Images for Cinq ÃƒÂ Sept

“Lea’s actions were nothing new, so I guess since it was such a common thing, my case didn’t seem like that big of a deal,” she said. “I remember the first day I actually spoke up and unfortunately no one did anything. They just shrugged it off, like ‘That’s her.’ No one was stopping these things, which is an issue because the environment was helping perpetuate this abuse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORWtN_0gcxbCgx00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for The LadyLike Foundation

And now, in the wake of Lea’s casting in Funny Girl , Samantha was among the first to make her disappointment heard, accusing Broadway of upholding whiteness.

Instagram: @leamichele

“Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I’m human,” she wrote in a powerful tweet . “Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”

Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.

@Sammie_Ware 06:25 PM - 11 Jul 2022

Samantha also made reference to Amber and Alex, who appeared to support her initial claims back in 2020. “My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell,” she wrote. “Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.”

Also. My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell. Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.

@Sammie_Ware 06:48 PM - 11 Jul 2022

She also retweeted a statement shared by writer Ryan Ken , who said: “It’s wild that the decision to tell the truth about the people who tormented you at work is a career risk, but you can stay booked and busy as one of the tormentors.”

It’s wild that the decision to tell the truth about the people who tormented you at work is a career risk, but you can stay booked and busy as one of the tormentors

@Ryan_Ken_Acts 07:30 PM - 11 Jul 2022

Meanwhile, Lea celebrated the announcement on her own social media channels, calling the opportunity to play Fanny “a dream come true.”

Instagram: @leamichele

“I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th,” she wrote to her followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WQ3h_0gcxbCgx00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Life is a cabaret! Glam Liza Minnelli, 76, hits the town for a night out with friends in her first appearance since being 'sabotaged' on the Oscars stage with Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli was all glammed up for a night out with friends in the first sighting of the revered star since her controversial appearance at this year's Oscars. DailyMail.com spotted the legendary entertainer Saturday looking glamorous in a black sequined jacket, red scarf, black pants and leather shoes. Liza, the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lea Michele Honors Late Boyfriend and ‘Glee’ Costar Cory Monteith on 9th Anniversary of His Death

Gone but never forgotten. Lea Michele posted a tribute to honor her late ex Cory Monteith on the ninth anniversary of his death. Michele, 35, shared a throwback photo of her and Monteith gazing lovingly at each other via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 13. In the snapshot, the New Year’s Eve actress is carrying flowers and wearing a blue dress while her former Glee costar dons a suit. Michele added a heart emoji below the picture.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Platt Talks Mental Health, Queer Representation — and Reacts to Dear Evan Hansen Closing

Ben Platt is opening up about how his experience starring in Dear Evan Hansen has prompted conversations about mental health. On July 7, the Tony winner performed at a fundraiser for Glenn Close's charity Bring Change to Mind, which aims to end stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health. The event — held at N.Y.C.'s historic gay bar the Stonewall Inn — focused on raising awareness and empathy for LGBTQ youth dealing with mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Amber Riley
Person
Alex Newell
Parade

Twitter Reacts to Lea Michele as Beanie Feldstein's Replacement in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'

Rumors confirmed! Lea Michele will be stepping in as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s upcoming revival of Funny Girl, the show announced on Monday. The current actor who plays the character, Beanie Feldstein, announced in a vague statement posted to her social media accounts on July 10, that she would be leaving the production about two months earlier than her originally slated departure date.
MOVIES
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Then & Now: See Photos Of Her From 'No Doubt' Days To 'The Voice'

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 7, 2022. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glee#Funny Girl#Hell#Wilson Theater
Us Weekly

Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Gone Too Soon: Show Alums Who Died

Gone too soon. While many budding musicians got their big breaks on the American Idol stage through the years, a handful lost their lives not long afterward. Nikki McKibbin, who appeared alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on season 1, died in November 2020 at the age of 42. The Fear Factor alum, who finished in third place on the […]
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single

Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star James Gallagher Reveals Disastrous Real-Life Consequences Not Seen on Show

Deadliest Catch is a harrowing reality tv show, but one star claims it was even more dangerous than the program portrayed. The show’s title comes from the idea that it is the most dangerous job in the world. Viewers are drawn into the actual life drama of being a crab fisherman. On the open ocean, the crew of the boat must face extremely dangerous situations. Not only that but all of the tension caused by working in close quarters with other individuals for lengthy stretches of time.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Meet Jennifer Lopez’s Kids, Emme & Max

Not only is Jennifer Lopez an actress, award-winning singer, style icon and overall badass, but she’s also a mother. The 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer may be Jenny from the Block to us, but to her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, she’s Mama. From their budding singing talent to their nicknames, here’s everything we know about Jennifer Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says These Recent Outfits From Her Vegas Shows Are Some of Her ‘Favorite’

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is well-known for her award-winning voice and energizing sound. She is also well known for her impeccable style. A mix of glamour, country, and a whole lot of personality, the 39-year-old music star always impresses with her one-of-a-kind style. Whether it be in a fun Insta post, on the cover of a glamour magazine, or on stage. The former American Idol winner has even repurposed some of her own styles for the stage, dazzling during her Las Vegas residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Adorably Reacts to Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s New Baby: ‘So Proud’

One big dancing family! After Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced that their first child together, his fifth, was born, several of her Dancing With the Stars costars sweetly gushed over their little one. “AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” fellow pro Witney Carson wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, June 30. […]
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
990
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy