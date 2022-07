Valparaiso Police say they are conducting police training in conjunction with the Valparaiso Schools at Heavilin Elementary School on July 13 and 14 and July 20 and 21. The safety drills will be conducted on each of these days from 2pm to 10pm. The department says there will be an increase of police vehicles in the area and police related activities within the school. Valparaiso Police are spreading the word for the public not to be alarmed as emergency services will be aware of the drills.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO