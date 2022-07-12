ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named the Little White Schoolhouse as the most iconic landmark in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

In an effort to keep church and state separate, the Republican Party held their first-ever meeting in 1854 in a schoolhouse, the Little White Schoolhouse in Ripon to be exact. The birthplace of the GOP has been restored as a museum and offers self-guided tours along with political history exhibits and artifacts.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.

