Atlanta, GA

Johnson among Ole Miss attendees at SEC Media Days

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson had 6.5 sacks last season and wants more in 2022. Joshua Taylor McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson will join offensive tackle Nick Broeker and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at SEC Media Days in Atlanta Monday.

The SEC released its list of player attendees Tuesday.

The event runs through July 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame, but the Ole Miss group will finish early as Rebels coach Lane Kiffin speaks in the afternoon session on Monday.

Half of the SEC schools have a returning quarterback among their Media Days attendees.

Johnson had eight tackles for loss, 6 1-2 sacks and seven quarterback pressures last season.

NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

Big wideout who checks a number of boxes. Lacks an elite trait and projects as a third or fourth option in a passing attack. An outside wide receiver with impressive size. Mingo possesses good speed and acceleration at that size, eating up cushions and getting on top of cornerbacks. He has strong hands to hang on to the ball through traffic and can track it over his shoulder. Using his hands proactively, he prevents defenders from landing their hands on him. Mingo has average hip sink and ankle flexion to get into breaks and perform speed cuts. He can jab one way and go the other to gain a step of separation. After the catch he is physical, lowering his shoulder to break the occasional tackle. His physicality translates to blocking. Mingo is not a dynamic route runner, struggling to slow his momentum and turning on curls. He fails to improvise, not making himself available when the defense is all over him on run-pass options. When extending to catch passes outside of his frame, he can suffer from drops. Mingo is not a consistent blocker, often failing to sustain. He has not shown that he can win at the catch point consistently despite his size. Big wideout with straight-line athleticism and solid hands. Mingo is able to create separation occasionally and has the physicality to block. He is not dominant at anything, just checking a number of boxes. Mingo projects as an outside receiver who can be the third or fourth options of a passing attack with his size. He should also be an above-average gunner given his athleticism and physicality.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU's SEC Media Days attendees announced

It’s been a long (if eventful) offseason, but we now finally have a light at the end of the tunnel. SEC Media Days are coming up, with festivities set to begin next Monday and run through Thursday at the Omni in downtown Atlanta. The event serves as an indicator that football is coming just around the corner, and on Tuesday, the SEC announced the full list of attendees for each school.
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 5 Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin versus Nick Saban. A game that both Alabama and Ole Miss fans circle on the calendar. To quote Kiffin himself: "Get your popcorn ready." When the former Saban assistant arrived in Oxford in 2020, the Rebels immediately felt Kiffin's impact on the team's offense. In a game that caused more Alabama fans to bite their fingernails than most other games in recent memory, the Crimson Tide's 63-48 win cemented one positive note for Ole Miss:
Lane Kiffin
On3.com

Student-athletes for SEC Media Days announced

We’re less than a week away from the unofficial start to the College Football season. Of course I’m talking about SEC Media Days when coaches and players from each of the conference’s 14 members gather in one spot to continue doing what we’ve all been doing all offseason – talking.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

