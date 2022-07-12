ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nowhere near over': WHO chief warns COVID-19 response faces 4 major issues

By Deniz Yildiran
As the numbers don't seem to be decreasing across the globe, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday that new waves of the virus point that COVID-19 is "nowhere near over" during a press briefing. He warned that safe and effective tools that...

