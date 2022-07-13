ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Bestselling Shorts From an Iconic Denim Brand Are 60% Off for Prime Day

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion trends come and go, so for Prime Day 2022, we're making sure to stock up on some timeless classics. When it comes to denim shorts , you simply can't go wrong — especially if we're talking Levi's!

One of the most popular pair of shorts from the brand, the 501 Originals , is on sale at Amazon right now, and we're not just talking a few bucks, here. These shorts are $36 off — that's 60%!

Get the Levi's 501 Original Shorts (originally $60) now starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These shorts are made of 97% cotton, so they're nice and skin-friendly, and there's a little elastane added for stretch. They have a button fly, a waist-defining silhouette and a vintage-inspired fit. Notice the unfinished look of the hems! Too cool.

These shorts also come in different colors too, so if you're looking for more than white, you'll find blue, black — even lilac! Make sure to check out your options (and all of the deals) while adding to cart. There's still plenty of time left to rock these shorts this summer, and the best part is, you can wear them year after year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37muCm_0gcxXakR00
Amazon
Get the Levi's 501 Original Shorts (originally $60) now starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more denim fashion deals? Check out more of our Prime Day picks below, including shorts, jeans, jackets, tops and dresses!

Best Amazon Prime Day Denim Deals

Shorts

Jeans

Jackets

Tops

Dress

Prime Day 2022: Our Master List of the Best Mega-Deals on Amazon

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners ,
Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com
. Happy shopping!

