These Bestselling Shorts From an Iconic Denim Brand Are 60% Off for Prime Day

Fashion trends come and go, so for Prime Day 2022, we're making sure to stock up on some timeless classics. When it comes to denim shorts , you simply can't go wrong — especially if we're talking Levi's!

One of the most popular pair of shorts from the brand, the 501 Originals , is on sale at Amazon right now, and we're not just talking a few bucks, here. These shorts are $36 off — that's 60%!

Get the Levi's 501 Original Shorts (originally $60) now starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These shorts are made of 97% cotton, so they're nice and skin-friendly, and there's a little elastane added for stretch. They have a button fly, a waist-defining silhouette and a vintage-inspired fit. Notice the unfinished look of the hems! Too cool.

These shorts also come in different colors too, so if you're looking for more than white, you'll find blue, black — even lilac! Make sure to check out your options (and all of the deals) while adding to cart. There's still plenty of time left to rock these shorts this summer, and the best part is, you can wear them year after year!

