Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly ordered payments totaling $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre, according to a civil court case document. Defendant Nancy New, 69, and her son Zachary New, 39 - who used to run a nonprofit group and an education company in the state - pleaded guilty in April to welfare misspending and agreed to testify against others in what the state auditor has called Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in the past two decades. It involves more than $77 million in misspent welfare funds.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO