Rep. Diana Harshbarger to host Military Academy Day

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger announced recently that she will be hosting the second annual Military Service Academy Day for students and their families in Tennessee’s First District who are interested in learning about the educational opportunities available at the United States Service Academies.

“I’m thrilled to announce my second annual Military Academy Day because last year’s event was such a fun and informative event for students in East Tennessee. I am glad to bring educators from our nation’s most elite military academies and college ROTC programs together to share their unique programs with future generations of leaders with a heart for service here in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger.

Students will have an opportunity to speak with representatives about course selections, extracurricular activities, and more.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, located at 300 W. Market Street in Kingsport. Registration begins at 9:00 AM.

RSVPs are required for attendance. Attendees are encouraged to contact Angie Jarnagin for updates and seat confirmations at: TN01.Academy@mail.house.gov.

Representatives from the following Military Academies will be in attendance:

U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

U.S. Naval Academy

West Point- U.S. Military Academy