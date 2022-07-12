ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Special Broadcasts: Writers on a New England Stage

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHPR will broadcast its two most recent Writers on a New England Stage events, held in partnership with The Music Hall in Portsmouth. On Tuesday, July 14 at 2 pm, NHPR will air its interview with author Erik Larson. This was recorded Wednesday, Feb. 16 at The Music Hall and was...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Meet the American who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic'

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910) gave the United States — and the world — some of the most inspirational words ever written. She penned "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861, during a wartime tour of Washington, D.C., as Americans realized with gloom that the seven-month-old Civil War would be longer, darker and deadlier than anticipated.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Entertainment
AdWeek

NBC Boston Adds One Anchor, Promotes Another

Boston NBC owned station WBTS has named two new evening anchors. The station has hired Priscilla Casper as co-anchor of its 4 p.m. weekday news. She’ll work alongside newly promoted Colton Bradford. Casper will also co anchor the 6 and 11 p.m. nightly news alongside Glenn Jones. She starts the first week of August.
BOSTON, MA
InsideHook

Revisiting an Infamous 1940 Painting of the Signing of the Constitution

Some paintings commissioned by the United States government have sparked a generally positive, even laudatory, public response. Consider Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama, which drew an abundance of viewers to the National Portrait Gallery and has prompted thorough analysis by some art writers. It’s one example of a work of art that transcended its official function.
VISUAL ART
Seacoast Current

These 10 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Totally Underrated

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 110 Grill. They basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
John Irving
Person
Huma Abedin
The Atlantic

Seven Books Grappling With What Writers Leave Behind

The trustee of a literary estate has a tough job. Be too free with a dead writer’s copyrights and you may wind up with Arthur Rimbaud novelty items; act too quickly to burn materials, as Emily Dickinson’s sister and James Joyce’s grandson did, and you could distort a legacy. According to The Guardian, Ian Fleming’s estate is “the gold standard,” keeping the James Bond franchise happily and lucratively thrumming along since the author’s death in 1964. But in its profitability and harmony, it’s an outlier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Suitcase unearths 'treasure trove' of Manchester history

An old suitcase packed with a "treasure trove" of letters and photos documenting a century's worth of history has inspired an exhibition. Historian Dr Michala Hulme said she "never expected to find such a rich depth of Manchester's social history" when she bought the case at auction. The items belonged...
U.K.
CBS News

"Afro-Atlantic Histories": Art of the African diaspora

Works of artists from Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean from the 17th through 21st centuries are on display in the exhibition "Afro-Atlantic Histories," the most comprehensive look at the interplay of art between Africa and the Americas ever held at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New England#Broadcasts#Nhpr#British#The Lincoln Highway#The Music Hall
The Guardian

Sound Within Sound by Kate Molleson review – a challenge to the gatekeepers of classical music

This clever and compelling collection of essays sings the praises of 10 thrilling artists whose work has been excluded from the classical canon. When Radio 3 presenter and critic Kate Molleson was a child, she would take her Fisher-Price tape machine to bed, clutching it like a cuddly toy, falling asleep to Monteverdi madrigals. Her love of Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky followed soon after; then her interests moved to ambitious modern composers, many of whom were not western, male, white or in any history books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy