A Pizza Hut delivery driver got tipped a measly $20 tip on a $938 order, and this, in spite of her carrying the order to the third floor of a corporate office in Dallas. A security guard at a building felt so bad that they tipped her an additional $50 because she desperately needed it. They also shared the incident on Reddit. In a system where service industry workers are not paid well, they are forced to rely on tips to make ends meet. The security guard who was there was stunned that people who were putting the bill on the office tab couldn't even be bothered to tip well.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO