Welcome All! Welcome to a world of infinite ones and zeroes! Welcome to a world you have envisioned but never truly seen! Welcome to Sacra-Meta!. This is not to be confused with Sacramento, the actual city. Meta-Sac is a metropolis built from the fabrics and contours of the Digital Age. It’s a haven for information exchange and idea-generation, thee post-to-post capital – the place one goes to be free from our everyday reality. In Meta-Sac, it is easy to organize with like-minded individuals. In Meta-Sac, it is easy to speak out. In Meta-Sac, problems can be deliberated and solved within 300 characters. In Meta-Sac, decisions are final and there’s no uncertainty.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO