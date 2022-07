Hidden away on the back roads of Leesburg, this home provides privacy while still being just a short drive from the city. Whether your family has people who love exploring the outdoors or enjoying the comforts of home, this property has space for whatever your preference may be. Built on more than 6 acres of land, the brick-front colonial has ample space — both indoors and outdoors — creating the perfect spot to grow your family.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO