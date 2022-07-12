Bill to Change Oversight Board for Baltimore Inspector General Expected to Go to Full Council

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten candidates for governor took the stage at Baltimore City Community College on Monday night to discuss an issue often at the forefront of voters’ minds: public education. The “quality of K-12 education” was a major concern for 63% of Maryland Democrats and 62% of Maryland Republican surveyed in a June poll conducted by Goucher College, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR. Under a deal announced last March by Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the state set aside $800 million for future funding in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO