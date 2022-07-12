ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bill to Change Oversight Board for Baltimore Inspector General Expected to Go to Full Council

By WEAA
weaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baltimore, MD) -- The sponsor of a bill to change the organization of the oversight board for Baltimore's inspector general says he...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 1

 

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Gov. Hogan calls out city officials over squeegee worker issues

With C4 and Bryan Nehman this morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that it is "outrageous" that Baltimore hasn't done more to deal with its squeegee worker issues. Hogan said there have been many instances of people being harassed by squeegee people downtown and the city still has not done anything to stop the problem.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Needs Election Judges

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore City Board of Elections is putting out another call for help ahead of next week's primary. It needs volunteers to act as election judges. They'll be paid 200 dollars per day. Chief judges would make 275 a day. To apply, visit the Board of Elections'...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Matters

Opinion: Plans to Privatize Maryland’s Highways with Toll Lanes are Not in the Public Interest

The writer is president of Regional Policy Advisors, vice chair of the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition, and a former Charles County commissioner. He has been engaged in state and regional transportation projects and advocacy for 50 years as a planner, public official, consultant, and citizen activist. Today Maryland’s interstate highways,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby Vows not to prosecute Squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby is vowing not to prosecute squeegee kids who panhandle in city intersections. "I don't believe in prosecuting 12-year old's on the corner trying to survive," said Mosby during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. State law currently bars anyone from soliciting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Debate Recap: What The Gubernatorial Candidates Said On Education

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten candidates for governor took the stage at Baltimore City Community College on Monday night to discuss an issue often at the forefront of voters’ minds: public education. The “quality of K-12 education” was a major concern for 63% of Maryland Democrats and 62% of Maryland Republican surveyed in a June poll conducted by Goucher College, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR. Under a deal announced last March by Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the state set aside $800 million for future funding in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Baltimore County schools closed due to power outages

BALTIMORE -- Seven Baltimore County schools will be closed Thursday after losing power in Tuesday's storms.In a tweet, Baltimore County Public Schools said the closures affect the following schools: Carroll Manor Elementary, Hereford Middle, Pot Spring Elementary, Riderwood Elementary, Summit Park Elementary, Sparks Elementary and Fifth District Elementary.Those campuses are without power and will remain closed as a result, the school district said. In addition, the district has closed the Cockeysville Bus Lot work site for the same reason.More than 15,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to BGE's outage map. Those outages make up nearly half of the utility's total outages.In nearby Harford County, all schools remain closed for summer programming as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

