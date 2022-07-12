Glenwood man booked on Cuming County, NE warrant

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Authorities say Ballinger was booked on a Page County warrant for contempt of court from a sentencing charge of driving with a barred license.
(Glenwood) -- Two individuals face drug charges following their Wednesday morning arrests. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Darnell Travon Lee and 32-year-old Jerome Dupree Matthews both of Omaha, were arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m. near mile marker one on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say both Lee and Matthews were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
(Sidney) -- Fremont County law enforcement are seeking information on the location of a wanted person. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information on the location of Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr of Hamburg. Authorities say Rhoades is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 29 in Hamburg, and for violating probation in Fremont County.
(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces charges following his Monday night arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney was arrested shortly after 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hilman Road and U.S. Highway 34 west of Glenwood. Authorities say Deveney was charged with violation of a no contact order.
Natural gas buildup blamed for Le Mars blast that destroyed two homes. Investigators believe the cause of a fire that destroyed two Le Mars, Iowa, homes was natural gas inside the home had built up. Updated: 8 hours ago. A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who took a large downpayment but did little more than provide excuses. Many times, the authorities will tell customers to file a lawsuit. Once a criminal lawyer in Peru, Ricardo Alarco is convinced he’s a crime victim...
LANCASTER COUNTY–(KFOR July 14)–A traffic stop just before 10am Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Emerald in western Lancaster County ends up turning into a large narcotics bust. In a news release, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a motorhome...
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 47-year-old Stacey Barrett, of Glenwood. Barrett was arrested Tuesday for Driving Under Suspension and later charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institution. Bond was set at $5,000.
(Glenwood) -- A Red Oak man was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday evening. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson was arrested shortly after 7:20 p.m. at the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities say Anderson was booked on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
OMAHA, Neb. — A six-hour standoff involving Omaha police ended peacefully when the suspect surrendered early Wednesday morning. Investigators at the scene near 114th and Q streets said the suspect had a felony warrant out of Iowa for robbery. They arrived around 10 p.m. and the suspect refused to come out.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise truck inspections Wednesday on the north side of Lincoln. During the special enforcement effort, 35 vehicle inspections were conducted. NSP spokesman Cody Thomas says troopers presented a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sticker to 23 vehicles throughout the day, indicating...
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his Tuesday night arrest. Shenandoah Police say 56-year-old Klifford Kennedy of Shenandoah was arrested around 11:00 p.m. for domestic abuse serious assault and harassment by communication. Authorities say the arrest follows an investigation after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Vista Avenue for a possible domestic situation.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The case of a Nebraska teen who allegedly helped to conceal the stillbirth of her baby has been transferred to district court where she will be tried as an adult. According to court documents, Celeste Burgess, 18, of Norfolk, was charged with prohibited acts...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of vandalizing the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge had his charges dropped in Douglas County, but he was still convicted for similar charges in Pottawattamie County. According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, charges against an alleged Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandal were dropped...
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A random act of violence is caught on camera in a quiet neighborhood. The bizarre attack by strangers leaves members of a Sarpy County family with serious injuries. It’s not yet known who targeted them and why. Investigators hope a video will lead to answers and arrests.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police are stepping up their speeding patrols near Interstate 29. A speed enforcement project by the department found drivers going at least 30 miles over the posted limit. Officers looked at how fast people were going in the area of I-29 and 9th...
OMAHA, Neb. — A 16-year-old was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. The accident, which occurred around 7:24 p.m. at Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road, involved a 2001 Ford Explorer, according to authorities. Omaha police said that the...
