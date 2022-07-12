Glenwood man booked on Cuming County, NE warrant

(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO