‘Move Out the Door’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Players Will Leave the Club Due to Raheem Sterling Signing

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 2 days ago

One pundit believes that players will be moved out of Chelsea this window due to the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

With Chelsea on the verge of signing Raheem Sterling for close to £50m this summer transfer window, it has brought up the question, should the Blues sell some players this window.

Speaking to Football Insider , former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has given his thoughts on what players will be at risk with the Blues signing Sterling.

I don’t think it’s a case of at risk, I think the manager needs players.

He got rid of [Romelu] Lukaku, totally different player. Sterling isn’t a centre-forward, he’s not big enough or strong enough, he’s not that kind of player.

He likes getting the ball and running at people, when you’ve got a player like that it’s dangerous. A player like that can play with anyone so I don’t think there will be a big problem with who’s getting left out.

I think the manager is looking at the team and there might be people we don’t know, behind the scenes, who might move out the door.

People who’ve not done it for the club. To bring people in to move people out, so I think there will be people going whether it’s further down the pecking order or first team.

USA TODAY

US women's national soccer team leading the way yet again with new online store | Opinion

The days of having to scour the Internet, often fruitlessly, to find merchandise for the U.S. women’s soccer team are over. In yet another sign of the growing economic power of women’s sports, the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association is launching an online store Thursday. In addition to jerseys, the site will sell everything from custom T-shirts to tote bags to kids’ merchandise to Megan Rapinoe figurines.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chelsea completes signing of Raheem Sterling from Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on Wednesday, with the winger signing a five-year deal. Sterling earlier bid farewell to City after seven seasons in Manchester that included four Premier League titles. His transfer to Chelsea was reportedly worth 47.5 million pounds ($56.5 million) and boosts the London club's attacking options after striker Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gabriel, Spence, Chukwuemeka, Zinchenko

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Marca) Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)
PREMIER LEAGUE
