ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Best Place to See a Moose Near Twin Falls

By Jeff
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Red Flag Warning for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expected thunderstorms this afternoon could pose a fire threat to areas south of the Snake River in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple regions in Southern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. The scattered thunderstorms could produce lightening and strong wind gust up to 50 mph that could push potential fires. Areas south of Twin Falls, the Goose Creek area near Oakley, and Raft River Range are impacted by the Red Flag Warning which remains in effect until about 10 p.m. Northeastern Nevada is also under a Red Flag Warning. Other parts of the Magic Valley have been issued a heat advisory and include Lincoln, Minidoka and parts of Blaine County.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Have Loads Of Fun Celebrating Hansen On Hansen Day

This weekend you can celebrate with the city of Hansen for Hansen Day! For one day only there is a big party for the community and others to enjoy. The Hansen Day celebration is Saturday, July 16th. This year it will not be at the city park, instead, it will be at Rolling Hills Park. The parade will be from 10 am to 11 am. After the parade, you can head down to Rolling Hills Park to shop local vendors and have some fun with other activities. The vendors will be at the park 11 am until 4 pm.
HANSEN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Amazing Twin Falls Chalk Art Appears in the City Park

Recently the concrete in front of the Twin Falls City Park bandshell became a canvas for creative chalk art. The chalk art was created on Thursday of last week during the weekly concert by the Twin Falls Municipal Band. There is a variety of art types and subjects from gaming characters to abstract. Some of the art is even marked with a name so we know who created it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

2022 Summer Pet Photo Contest Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winning submissions in this year's Summer Pet Photo Contest. First, thank you for the hundreds of submissions to this summer's Pet Photo Contest. We enjoyed each and every photo that was sent to us and we have no doubt, there are some really happy pets in the Twin Fall area who have great owners, like you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
95.7 KEZJ

You Can Follow Your Dream Of Becoming A Police Officer In Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Police Department is hiring. If you have ever had the desire to become a police officer, now is a great opportunity for you to pursue your dreams. There is no doubt being a police officer is harder than it ever has been before. But, if you have what it takes, it can be super rewarding.
JOBS
95.7 KEZJ

Check Out the First Ever 2022 Hummer EV in Twin Falls, ID

You may love electric vehicles and you may hate them, that’s fine. Whenever my kids see a Tesla they still point them out even though they don’t really know anything about them, they just think they look cool. If you also like cool-looking cars, then you need to check out the brand new and first-ever 2022 Hummer EV in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Fire South of Hansen Threatening Structures

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire is threatening structures in the foothills of the South Hills. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire was first reported a little before 3 p.m. about 12 miles south of Hansen. Multiple fire agencies, including the BLM fire, Sawtooth National Forest, Rock Creek Rural Fire District, Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, Shoshone Basin Rural Fire Protection District, a helicopter, and one dozer responded to get the blaze under control and protect threatened structures. The fire was first estimated at 20 acres. It is not clear at this time, but it appears a structure was lost to the fire. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared images of a building and several vehicles on fire up Rock Creek Canyon.
HANSEN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

6 Events Happening in the Magic Valley this July Weekend

With a holiday on Monday, the week has been going by quickly and it is almost time for another weekend. Many of us may need a weekend to take it easy, relax, and try to catch up on sleep and chores we put off over the long weekend last week, but for those that want to get out and have fun, there is much to do around the Magic Valley. The only way to be bored in Twin Falls this time of year is if your goal is to be bored. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Restaurants in Twin Falls Need to Stop Closing Early

Twin Falls is a great place to live and raise a family. There is much to do outdoors, the mountains are close, there isn't much traffic, and it is relatively a safe place to live. One thing about Twin that doesn't take long to figure out is that there are many eating options and some great local places to eat. Trying to figure out where to eat can often be tough as there are many delicious options in the area. One negative to living in Twin and having all these great restaurants is that many of them close far too soon. Sundays are the worst when it comes to searching for a place to eat, and at night it isn't much better. Are the restaurants in Twin Falls closing too soon and should they extend their hours?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy