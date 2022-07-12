ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Best Place to See a Moose Near Twin Falls

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in varying sizes offered up at select fast-food chains. There are numerous McDonald's locations in southern Idaho, and some will be offering free orders with no purchase necessary as long as you order them with the app.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Have Loads Of Fun Celebrating Hansen On Hansen Day

This weekend you can celebrate with the city of Hansen for Hansen Day! For one day only there is a big party for the community and others to enjoy. The Hansen Day celebration is Saturday, July 16th. This year it will not be at the city park, instead, it will be at Rolling Hills Park. The parade will be from 10 am to 11 am. After the parade, you can head down to Rolling Hills Park to shop local vendors and have some fun with other activities. The vendors will be at the park 11 am until 4 pm.
HANSEN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Amazing Twin Falls Chalk Art Appears in the City Park

Recently the concrete in front of the Twin Falls City Park bandshell became a canvas for creative chalk art. The chalk art was created on Thursday of last week during the weekly concert by the Twin Falls Municipal Band. There is a variety of art types and subjects from gaming characters to abstract. Some of the art is even marked with a name so we know who created it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
KOOL 96.5

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

2022 Summer Pet Photo Contest Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winning submissions in this year's Summer Pet Photo Contest. First, thank you for the hundreds of submissions to this summer's Pet Photo Contest. We enjoyed each and every photo that was sent to us and we have no doubt, there are some really happy pets in the Twin Fall area who have great owners, like you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Wreaths Across America Traveling Exhibit Comes to Twin Falls

An exhibition about the history of Wreaths Across America is coming to Twin Falls. It’s scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center by the Perrine Bridge at 10:00 o’clock on Friday morning. It will be open to the public until 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon before the traveling show moves on to a stop in Meridian. The exhibit is designed to educate young people on the sacrifices made by the nation’s servicemen and women. It includes a film on the history of the program. Additionally, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution plans a community outreach during the event.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KOOL 96.5

Check Out the First Ever 2022 Hummer EV in Twin Falls, ID

You may love electric vehicles and you may hate them, that’s fine. Whenever my kids see a Tesla they still point them out even though they don’t really know anything about them, they just think they look cool. If you also like cool-looking cars, then you need to check out the brand new and first-ever 2022 Hummer EV in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Restaurants in Twin Falls Need to Stop Closing Early

Twin Falls is a great place to live and raise a family. There is much to do outdoors, the mountains are close, there isn't much traffic, and it is relatively a safe place to live. One thing about Twin that doesn't take long to figure out is that there are many eating options and some great local places to eat. Trying to figure out where to eat can often be tough as there are many delicious options in the area. One negative to living in Twin and having all these great restaurants is that many of them close far too soon. Sundays are the worst when it comes to searching for a place to eat, and at night it isn't much better. Are the restaurants in Twin Falls closing too soon and should they extend their hours?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Private Group Pages Can’t Protect You From A Lawsuit

Private social media group sites such as your city's Rants & Raves page might appear to be a safe place to air your opinions and comments regarding an individual or business in the community, but do understand that the words you choose could come back to haunt you, particularly if you cannot prove your communication to others is factual.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Scared Dogs and Pets Escape in Twin Falls: Is Yours at Home?

The fourth of July has come and gone and many of us drank too much, ate too much, set off fireworks, and enjoyed time with our friends and family. The holiday is a nice break from work and a way to enjoy the summer and our great country. Parades, fireworks, cookouts, the lake, and the river, there is much to enjoy about having the day off to celebrate America, but there is one major negative that takes place every year, and this year is no different.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy