Chicago, IL

Artist and poet Marvin Tate tees up a busily multidisciplinary July

By J.R. Nelson
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in a city full of talented artists with their fingers in a half dozen projects at once, Marvin Tate stands out as a Renaissance man. The west-side native is extraordinarily industrious as a singer-songwriter, poet, visual artist, playwright, and activist, with a richly diverse body of work, and he’s been...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Paul Cotton of Poco belongs in the classic-rock pantheon

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Paul Cotton, best known as a crucial member of country rockers Poco, died...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

West Side’s Shine King James Cole dies at 78

James Cole, who for six decades operated his Shine King business in Austin that served celebrities and some of Chicago’s powerful political figures, died Monday, July 11, after falling ill. He was 78. Funeral arrangements are pending. His son, Vernon Cole, released a statement. “We regretfully announce the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

28 years of freedom on the wall

What do Cesar Chavez, Ayn Rand, and Harold Washington have in common? They are among the 69 people featured in Adam Brooks’s public art project Freedom Wall, which has been installed on the building at 325 W. Huron since 1994. The text-based installation, which is viewable from the Brown Line’s Chicago stop, has undoubtedly been viewed by many thousands of people over the years—but not for much longer. The parking lot in front of the wall is being developed, which means the project will soon be hidden by another building.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Brian Hopkins on crime in Chicago

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins joins Bob Sirott to discuss Chicago’s crime rate and the need to give people who have multiple offenses longer sentences. He also talks about people leaving the neighborhoods due to crime and the lack of police officers patrolling the streets.
CHICAGO, IL
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Maryland Daily Record

John Cusack Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Evanston, Illinois, U.S. John Paul Cusack is an actor, producer, screenwriter, and political activist of American nationality. He started his acting career in 1980s and has done many award-winning films, a total of being 85. He belongs from a family that has been involved with films for a long period of time, thus had the responsiility under his shoulders to do well in this genre.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Fenwick’s Moland departs to be principal of boyhood school in Bellwood

A Proviso Township native is heading back to his hometown to become a principal in his childhood school district. Raymond Moland, a longtime educator who grew up in Bellwood and is a product of Bellwood School District 88, was recently named principal of McKinley Elementary School. Moland spent almost a...
Chicago Journal

Chicago cop accused of striking woman at protest resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who had been facing possible dismissal after being accused of striking a woman and knocking out one of her teeth during a protest has resigned from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officers’ use of force, said in...
CHICAGO, IL
nprillinois.org

Work on Black Caucus’ health pillar draws new CEO

The south side of Chicago has some of the most severe health inequities in Illinois, including greater incidence of infant and maternal mortality and occurrence of heart disease. Fixing the disparity with health outcomes for the state’s Black communities was a priority of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. Last...
CHICAGO, IL

