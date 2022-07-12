DJ Grandmaster Flash to headline 2022 Second Street Festival

Toward Space, Bad Larrys, Scare City, Station Aries @ City Beach – Free!. When I think of Richmond in the summer, I can’t help but think about punk rock. This isn’t exactly a universal experience in our gentrified, playground-for-the-rich city circa 2022, but fifteen or so years ago, Richmond summers were all about punk rock. Sweaty outdoor shows at The Bike Lot, the death-defying ridiculousness of Slaughterama and Best Friends Day, and of course, “pool” parties out at Hadad’s Lake, where punks in cutoff jean shorts and croptops they’d made out of old Avail t-shirts splashed the sweat off with cans of PBR in hand. Slaughterama and Best Friends Day came to graceful ends, and I don’t even know if the punks party at Hadad’s anymore — I got old and married; these days when it’s hot outside I sit by the AC unit.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO