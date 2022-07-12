ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

DJ Grandmaster Flash to headline 2022 Second Street Festival

By Trevor Dickerson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2nd Street Festival will return this fall, Saturday-Sunday, October 1-2. Marking its 34th year, the festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood in Downtown Richmond. This free event is produced by Venture Richmond Events. Over the years, it has grown to be one of...

Richmond Food News: July 14-20

A former therapist turned hair stylist has found her true calling, whipping up treats from carrot cakes to lemon-ricotta cookies. Earlier this week, Chastity Hise revived a shuttered corner shop in Carver with the opening of Pies and Cakes Bakery. She’s homing in on classic baked goods such as berry pies, cookies and cupcakes, with bimonthly pizza pop-ups in the mix, too. (Richmond magazine)
2nd Street Festival announces headliner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival has announced the 2022 headliner!. This year’s headliner is DJ Grandmaster Flash, who will perform on Oct. 1, along with many great artists over the two-day festival. “The career of DJ Grandmaster Flash began in the Bronx with neighborhood block parties...
Proposed outdoor amphitheater could come to Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historic Tredegar Hill may soon become the foundation of an outdoor amphitheater that’s in the works. The venue would be right along the James River, seating 7,500 people. It would mainly be used for concerts but also community events. “Wow! That’s going to be nice,”...
RVA Shows You Must See This Week: July 13 – July 19

Toward Space, Bad Larrys, Scare City, Station Aries @ City Beach – Free!. When I think of Richmond in the summer, I can’t help but think about punk rock. This isn’t exactly a universal experience in our gentrified, playground-for-the-rich city circa 2022, but fifteen or so years ago, Richmond summers were all about punk rock. Sweaty outdoor shows at The Bike Lot, the death-defying ridiculousness of Slaughterama and Best Friends Day, and of course, “pool” parties out at Hadad’s Lake, where punks in cutoff jean shorts and croptops they’d made out of old Avail t-shirts splashed the sweat off with cans of PBR in hand. Slaughterama and Best Friends Day came to graceful ends, and I don’t even know if the punks party at Hadad’s anymore — I got old and married; these days when it’s hot outside I sit by the AC unit.
12 LOVE signs: A guide to finding LOVEworks in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve traveled around Virginia, you have likely come across some of the beautiful LOVEwork displays. A LOVEwork is an art piece that spells out the word “LOVE” in big letters. This state-wide initiative aims to highlight the “Virginia is for Lovers” message, spread positivity, and promote Virginia travel.
Young Shiloh: Rags To Riches

Chance Patterson, known to his fans as Young Shiloh, is an independent artist from Richmond, Virginia. Young Shiloh started making music at just 13 years old. He originally made music to cope and it became a creative outlet for his emotions that had been bottled up since childhood. A few years ago, he started to take it more seriously and went into the booth to begin experimenting with demo projects. This led to the release of his debut EP “Ricochet” in May of 2022.
12 budget-friendly ways to enjoy your summer in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For most, summer never stays long enough, and it can often feel like anything fun near you can cost a pretty penny. But that isn’t the case here in central Va. Here’s NBC12′s list of 12 budget-friendly ways to spend your summer this year, all almost under $30.
Yorktown Seafood Summerfest kicks-off this weekend

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Yorktown Seafood Summerfest is celebrating all things seafood and life on the Chesapeake Bay this weekend. The festival will have Chesapeake Bay exhibits, a children’s fishing class, music, vendors and more along the Yorktown Waterfront. When: Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. –...
Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
Fathers’ and Sons’ Empowerment set for Saturday in Emporia

We Got Your Back Mentorship and the Emporia- Greenville Community presents a Fathers’ and Sons’ Empowerment from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 16 at the Greensville County Rescue Squad building on Main St. in Emporia. We are reaching out to all our fathers in the community...
Mass incarceration's surprising toll

A few years ago it was hard to tell where Virginia’s prisoners came from. Mike Wessler with the Prison Policy Initiative says the census bureau counted incarcerated people as residents of the place where their cells were located. “What this ends up doing is it gives disproportionate political clout...
