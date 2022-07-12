ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Wanted man kills himself during confrontation with Lassen County SWAT Team

By Ethan Rappeport
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A wanted man was tracked down in Lassen County on Saturday, but the situation turned deadly once he was confronted. On July 9, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information from the Ferndale Police Department (FPD) in Washington about...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Wanted man captured during Redding traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. — A man with a warrant out for his arrest was caught early Thursday morning after a traffic violation led Redding Police to uncover illegal activity. Police say Oscar Montoya Jr., 23, of Fall River Mills, ran a stop sign just before 1:30 a.m. During the traffic...
REDDING, CA
Lassen County News

Police department responds to nearly 1,500 incidents last month

Susanville Police officers stayed pretty busy, according to a statement from the department about incidents in the city in June. According to the statement, officers responded to 1,497 total incidents — 431 calls for service, 1,066 officer initiated incidents, 902 business/building checks and 12 vehicle/pedestrian check. Officers made a...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Chronicle

Man Suspected in Western Washington Murder Shoots and Kills Himself in California

The man wanted on suspicion of killing a former co-worker last week at a Ferndale business was located in Northern California, but he shot and killed himself when local law enforcement attempted to contact him. A city of Ferndale news release Monday, July 11, stated that Todd Daniel Andersen, 49,...
KTLA

Nevada man charged in 1982 killing of 5-year-old girl in California

A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence, authorities said. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne...
SEASIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Lassen County, CA
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter: July 2-7 Dog days of summer

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 2-7, 2022. July 2. Just...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on fire burning north of Janesville

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 12, 5:48 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said forward progress has been stopped on the vegetation fire burning around five acres north of Janesville in Lassen County. -- BREAKING, JULY 12, 4:36 PM:. Firefighters are currently at a vegetation fire...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Susanville man sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kenneth Allen Hunter, 63 of Susanville, was sentenced today to state prison for a term of 15 years for second-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim. On Sept.19, 2021, Hunter arrived at the survivor’s residence. When the survivor came outside to contact...
SUSANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lying Down#Wanted Man#Swat Team#Police#Violent Crime#Fpd#Dodge#Lcso#California Highway Patrol
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Are Our Sierra Nevada Towns Destined to Go Down in Flames?

I grew up in Quincy, California, a small, vibrant mountain community in the far north reaches of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The area is home to about 5,000 people; we caught up with each other in the bank teller line or while checking out in one of the two grocery stores or came together several times a year for events like the County Fair, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and an annual community picnic.
QUINCY, CA
Lassen County News

City well fails, residents asked to conserve water

Due to a mechanical failure at one of the city of Susanville’s main wells, the city water customers are asked to conserve water by reducing outdoor watering by at least 25 percent and conserving as much as possible. It is in the city’s best interest to preserve water until the well is repaired.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – July 12, 1929

Announcing an extensive construction program at Susanville yesterday, officials of the Nevada, California and Oregon Telephone and Telegraph Company, said a new copper circuit to Reno will be installed, providing a faster service and relieving the present heavy wire traffic between the two cities. Work on the improvements will start August 1.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Notice of Hearing, Clear Creek CSD

NOTICE OF HEARING ON GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORT OF CLEAR CREEK COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT RELATIVE TO DELINQUENT WATER FEES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 7, 2022, the General Manager of the Clear Creek Community Services District caused to be filed a written report (Report) containing a description of each parcel of real property for which water fees were delinquent as of June 30, 2022 for the purpose of collecting the same off the tax rolls, pursuant to California Government code Section 61115(b) NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on August 4, 2022, at the hour of 6:00 P.M. at the Clear Creek Firehouse on Hwy 147, Clear Creek, Lassen County, California, a public hearing will be held before the District’s Board of Directors, at which time the Board will hear and consider all objections, written or oral, if any, to said Report.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy