Redding, CA

Officials remind target shooters to take fire prevention precautions

By Blake Mayfield
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. — With temperatures rising and fire dangers increasing, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reminding target shooters about the need to follow designated shooting hours and adhere to precautions regarding ammunition and target types. “We have already had a fire at...

krcrtv.com

Public Safety
