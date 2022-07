Hello hello hello, Drag Race fans! Welcome to this week’s Decider’s Drag Race Queen of All Queens This Week! Every Friday, I will watch every episode of every Drag Race series released that week and crown one of the many competitors the queen of all queens for that week. Will she be the craftiest queen of the week? The wittiest? Will she win the Mini and the Main, have the read of the season, or debut a new catch phrase that you can now buy on a T-shirt? Yes, possibly and probably all or none of the above! One thing is for sure: each week, the queen of all queens will be a diva worth bowing down to.

