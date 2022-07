Allen Williams (pictured), a veteran employee of First Community Bank, has been named executive vice president/market president for the Jonesboro region. “Allen has been an instrumental leader in our organization and is an integral part of our success for the entire company,” said Dale Cole, chairman and chief executive officer for First Community Bank. “As we expand our footprint in Northeast Arkansas, he will continue to play a critical role to build an even stronger community bank for the future.”

JONESBORO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO