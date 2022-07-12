ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana teen to be tried as adult in double homicide

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas -- A Texarkana, Texas, district judge ruled late last week that Kevonte Collins, 17, will be tried as an adult. He has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons...

www.ktbs.com

KTAL

Teen charged as adult in fatal Texarkana triple shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County judge has ruled that 17-year-old Kevonte Collins will be tried as an adult on capital murder charges. Collins is charged with a fatal shooting in December at the Oaks at Rosehill apartments that left an 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured.
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police respond to gunfire at Bramble Court Apartments

According to reports, the shooting was allegedly a drive-by that left bullet holes in the wall of an apartment building and several cars. No one was injured and no suspect information is currently available. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Teen to be tried as adult in December shooting

Kevonte Collins, 17, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting that occurred at a Texarkana apartment complex last December. Two 18-year-olds were killed, and a 17-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting. Collins went on the run for several...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSST Radio

Wanted Woman Caught At Local Business

A wanted woman was caught at a local business earlier this week. A Richardson man was also jailed on a felony warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported seeing Shaukiquia Tralynn Ford, a woman he knew had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, enter an Industrial Drive business Tuesday, and contacted her as she was leaving the business. A records check using the identification the 36-year-old Sulphur Springs woman provided confirmed the warrant.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Call on Audelia Road

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 12000 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived they found Karla Castillo, 33, and a 14-year-old had been shot. The victims were taken to a local hospital where Castillo died and the teen is in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas domestic violence shelters warn against complacency as another mother is killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It happens more often than the headlines suggest. In Dallas overnight, another woman killed by an intimate partner. The victim's 14-year-old daughter shot as well. It is a right now reminder, advocates say, that for far too many women, the greatest danger is found close to home. "The numbers are still staggering," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter. "We know that one out of every three women in the state of Texas will know domestic violence."And other advocates are sounding similar warnings."62% of women who are killed, are killed by an intimate partner," says Mimi Sterling, CEO...
DALLAS, TX
swark.today

HPD Arrests: July 5 – July 12, 2022

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:23am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kaycee Triana, 29, Hope, AR. Ms. Triana was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel in Hope, AR. Triana was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
messenger-news.com

At What Cost Freedom?

PALESTINE – A Dallas man lost his freedom while the country celebrated its independence after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday night, July 4. According to information received from the Palestine Police Department, “Just before midnight on Monday, July 4th, Officer Isiah Pettigrew was patrolling West Oak near Loop 256 when he observed a maroon Polaris ATV travelling in the roadway.”
PALESTINE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Dallas man killed in police shooting during confrontation, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — One man is dead in Grand Prairie after officers shot him during an attempted arrest where police say he reached for a handgun. Officers responded to a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway. A woman had reported she was in fear for her daughter's safety due to a man, 31-year-old Dallas resident Romayne Manuel, arriving at her residence who was involved in a previous domestic violence assault, Grand Prairie police say.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Juveniles Detained Over McKinney Fire That Destroyed, Damaged 7 Homes

Two teens have been detained after a fire blazed through a development that was under construction in McKinney last month, the Collin County fire marshal’s office announced Tuesday. The teens, who are from McKinney and whose identities were not released because of their ages, were taken into custody last...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Arrest 13-Year-Old on Murder Warrant

The Fort Worth Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy after authorities said he shot a 36-year-old man, whom the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified as Spenser Joseph Slavik. Fort Worth PD officers were called to the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard on June 22 at about...
FORT WORTH, TX
ktoy1047.com

Bryant man gets $1 million bond in Hope shooting case

Bryceston Marks, 18, has been formally charged with first degree murder by prosecutors in Hempstead County in the May 3 death of Tykendric Bradford. If convicted, Marks could face 10-40 years or life in prison. Marks turned 18 one day before the. Bradford and a group of friends were outside...
HOPE, AR
wmay.com

Texas Man Given Almost 3 Years For Felony Firearm Possession

A Texas man has been sentenced to 30 months for possession of a firearm by a felon. 32 year old Anthony Davis of Mesquite, Texas was stopped on Interstate 55 due to an obstructed license plate, the Illinois State Police trooper who stopped him noticed a lit blunt of marijuana. After a search of the vehicle, a Hi Point Model CF 380 pistol with a defaced serial number was found. Davis has a history of convictions in Macon County including failure to register as a sex offender and identity theft. Possession of a firearm by a felon could lead to no more than 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.
MESQUITE, TX
KRLD News Radio

Police investigating overnight shootings in DFW

The victim has been identified in Sunday night's murder at a Dallas convenience store. Police now say it was an 18-year-old named Curdarrius Chapple who was fatally shot at the Time Saver Food Mart on Marsalis near Ann Arbor Avenue in South Oak Cliff. Detectives learned another man walked into...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find who shot a Fox gas station security guard

DALLAS - Dallas detectives hope you can help identify three masked men who robbed a Fox gas station and wounded a security guard in a shootout. The video is very clear. Police hope the public can help unmask the robbers. The shooting happened at the Fox gas station in the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two McKinney teenagers were arrested for felony criminal mischief for their roles in a June 25 fire that destroyed seven homes under construction and damaged several others, according to the Collin County Fire Marshal's office. The fire was reported about 7 p.m. at the Bloomridge development...

