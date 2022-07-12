Hatten Stadium needs repairs

Edna F. Bickley, age 100, of Scandinavia, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 6, 1922 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Curtis and Ina (MacKenzie) Osborn. On June 21, 1940 she married Clyde Bickley in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Together they raised 4 children: 2 sons and 2 daughters. In June of 1957, they purchased a dairy farm in Mosinee, and in 1967 they moved to Iola and farmed with their daughter, Carolyn and son in law: Leroy and their son Stanley and daughter in law: Joann. In 1975 they retired to a small farm in Scandinavia. Edna was known to be a great cook, loved her flowers and gardening along with pets. She was faithful, hard worker, she was content with whatever situation she was in. Edna loved her family, was inspiring to all and was a living and walking testimony to all who knew her.

SCANDINAVIA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO