New London, WI

Hatten Stadium needs repairs

waupacanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepairs to Hatten Stadium are expected to cost at least $250,000. The city of New London hopes to share that cost with the New London School District and the Hatten Stadium Foundation. Each of the three entities would provide approximately $84,000 toward the total cost. At the July 5...

waupacanow.com

waupacanow.com

Waupaca Rotary goes live

On the first and third Wednesday morning of every month, three men hunker down in the basement of city hall for a live broadcast on Waupaca Radio FM 96.3. Josh Werner, the city’s tech chief, and Wayne Netzler, the media specialist, handle the technical details. Chuck Reynolds’s job is to fill a one-hour radio show with all the good things happening in Waupaca.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Mural to honor Krause

Art commissioned for Chester L. Krause Memorial Park in Iola. Jordyn Brennan has been commissioned to paint a mural for the Chester L. Krause Legacy Park, located at Water Street and Chet Krause Drive in Iola. Brennan is a visual artist and educator originally from Hortonville. She received a bachelor’s...
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Leitner, David

David Russell Leitner, 71, of Waupaca passed away on July 12, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, Wisconsin under the care of ThedaCare hospice from an aggressive cancer. He was born at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 1, 1951. He attended Milwaukee Lutheran High-School and Nicolet High school in Milwaukee. He later moved to the Waupaca area and attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. He had a long career as a union carpenter in the Central Wisconsin area.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Bellin, Marian

On March 5, 2022, the world lost a humble, caring, passionate man. Heaven gained the soul of a soldier (and jokester!), our dear, beloved Dad, Father Marian Bellin (aka Joseph Jay) 85 of Manawa, WI. He was the adopted son of the late Joseph H. and Thelma C. Bellin of...
MANAWA, WI
waupacanow.com

Middle school adds coed soccer

Clintonville Middle School will add coed soccer to its spring athletic offerings during the next school year. The Clintonville School Board unanimously approved adding the sport to the district’s offerings when it met June 27. Superintendent Troy Kuhn told the board that Shaun Liesch, the activities director, sent a...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Radaszweski, Cecilia

Cecilia Aleksandra Radaszweski, age 92, of Almond, WI, passed away on July 9, 2022 at Aspirus Stevens Point, WI. She was born on December 31, 1929 in Poland, daughter of Antoni and Cecylia (Konczak) Szymanski. On April 25, 1953, she married Frank Radaszweski in Chicago, IL and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1996.
ALMOND, WI
waupacanow.com

Bickley, Edna

Edna F. Bickley, age 100, of Scandinavia, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 6, 1922 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Curtis and Ina (MacKenzie) Osborn. On June 21, 1940 she married Clyde Bickley in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Together they raised 4 children: 2 sons and 2 daughters. In June of 1957, they purchased a dairy farm in Mosinee, and in 1967 they moved to Iola and farmed with their daughter, Carolyn and son in law: Leroy and their son Stanley and daughter in law: Joann. In 1975 they retired to a small farm in Scandinavia. Edna was known to be a great cook, loved her flowers and gardening along with pets. She was faithful, hard worker, she was content with whatever situation she was in. Edna loved her family, was inspiring to all and was a living and walking testimony to all who knew her.
SCANDINAVIA, WI
waupacanow.com

Schmoldt, Todd

Todd M. Schmoldt, age 53, of Weyauwega, passed away at his residence of natural causes on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Racine on March 16, 1969. Todd attended schools in the Weyauwega-Fremont School district. He served his country in the US Army for 8 years. Following his time in the Army, he followed his passion of pursuing being a Monster Truck Driver. He was briefly on the pro circuit driving “Mr. Twister” and “Northern Storm.” He drove truck for Murphy Concrete for a short time, and then started his own cleaning business, Clean Pros. Todd retired early due to health conditions.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
waupacanow.com

Homicide charge follows overdose death

Waupaca County judge orders $100,000 bail in meth case. Amber M. Thorn, 29, Clintonville, was charged July 7 with first-degree reckless homicide, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of narcotics and three counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 14, 2020, Thorn and Brandon Allhands messaged...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

