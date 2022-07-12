The New Balance 90/60 Appears In Dark Brown Suede

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 DAYS AGO