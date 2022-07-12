ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Riles the Internet with Its Bloody Debut

By Megan Peters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChainsaw Man is back, and honestly? The comeback feels good. After two years away, the series has been revived by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, and the debut is already topping the charts on social media. With the series trending worldwide, all eyes are on Shueisha as it rolls out Chainsaw...

ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Is Back with Part 2 at Last: Read Now

Chainsaw Man is back at last! After promising fans it would return with its second part, the series has held up its end of the bargain with help from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Now, the manga has released chapter 98 after a long wait, and the update introduces some new faces that readers will want to meet ASAP.
ComicBook

Overlord Season 4 Shares Promo for Episode 2: Watch

Overlord has kicked off its fourth season run this Summer, and has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 2 of the season! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is one of the most jam packed in recent memory as there are not only a huge amount of fan favorite anime franchises making their return, but also a number of big premieres as well. One of the bigger returns is with Overlord coming back for its fourth season as Ains Ooal Gown continues to build on and expand the Sorcerous Kingdom he had founded at the end of the third season.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Introduces the Manga's Most Metal Weapon Yet

Chainsaw Man is back at long last, and fans are loving the series' new part. After all, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the story back to life this week after promising an epic comeback. The big event even introduced a new devil to the series, and the newcomer brought along Chainsaw Man's most metal weapon to date.
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
ComicBook

Wit Studio Producers Talk Spy x Family Season One and Anya's Internet Fame (Exclusive)

Spy x Family is one of the biggest anime series on the air right now, and as the show is on a break right now, audiences are combing through the show ahead of its comeback. Of course, this means the team at Wit Studio and CloverWorks have their schedules full. But even with their tight timetables, a couple of producers from Wit took the time to speak with ComicBook about Spy x Family!
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
ComicBook

Nintendo Has Finally Acquired Its Own Anime Studio

It looks like Nintendo is ready to expand its horizons! Earlier today, the video game company announced it has acquired an anime studio of its very own. According to the reports, Nintendo is looking to expand its visual library with help from this new studio, and its artists have worked on some of anime's biggest titles in the last few years.
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
ComicBook

Ryan Gosling Offers Update on The Wolf Man Reboot

Reports of a new take on the 1941 Universal Monster movie The Wolf Man first emerged back in 2020 with Ryan Gosling slated to star, and while few substantial updates on the project have been confirmed in the years since, Gosling sounds both committed to and excited about the project. Derek Cianfrance has been tapped to write and direct the project, with the pair having previously made films Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines together. This new project will allow them the opportunity to develop a more literal representation of themes they've previously explored figuratively. The Wolf Man doesn't yet have a release date.
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Star Posts Throwback of Their Middle School Killua Cosplay

Hunter x Hunter is in the headlines these days thanks to its manga comeback, and all eyes are on creator Yoshihiro Togashi in the aftermath. After all, the creator is working to bring the series back to print, and fans of Hunter x Hunter are celebrating however possible. And now, it seems the voice of Killua is joining in by showing fans an old-school cosplay of theirs.
ComicBook

Disney World Set to Remove Iconic Billboard From Park

An iconic billboard that almost all visitors to Walt Disney World pass by during their visit to the resort will be removed in the coming days. The animated 3D Tower of Terror billboard on World Drive is set to be demolished and replaced with landscaping. Construction crews are already on site and preparing to knock down the large advertisement, which has stood for decades. Disney has given no reason for the demolition, but the billboard was frequently in need of repairs to keep the moving elevator, which drops from the top of the billboard to the bottom, in working function. The billboard was just repaired in 2021 after a period where the elevator had stopped moving entirely.
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES

