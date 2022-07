NORFOLK, Neb. -- As the teacher shortage continues across the nation, Norfolk Public Schools is increasing compensation to help the district attract more educators. On Monday, the NPS Board of Education approved two increases to compensation, raising pay for student teachers and cooperative teachers in the district. It is the latest effort by the school district to draw in more educators amid the teacher shortage affecting schools across the United States.

