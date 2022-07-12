Legislation Protecting PA Seniors Earns Governor’s Approval

HARRISBURG – Mental health services are more easily accessible for PA residents under a bill sponsored by Bradford County Rep. Tina Pickett that has been signed into law. Act 76, formerly House Bill 2419, allows for the expanded use of tele-health technology in mental health treatment. It removes the statutory requirement of 50% of on-site psychiatric time, giving the Department of Human Services more flexibility in issuing waivers to accommodate individual clinics in providing services virtually. The measure grew out of concerns from rural constituents seeking mental health services. The new law will also help outpatient psychiatric clinics meet the growing demand for services and address the current shortage of in-person psychiatric time in PA. Act 76 takes effect immediately.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO