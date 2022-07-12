ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Legislation Protecting PA Seniors Earns Governor’s Approval

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Legislation to protect older Pennsylvanians has been signed into law. Act 61 of 2022 will extend the protections of the institutional sexual assault statute to cover the elderly and other...

wdac.com

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and administer elections, and audit the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Gov. Wolf vetoes GOP effort to block local climate legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Republican-led legislation this week that would have tied the hands of municipalities seeking to electrify buildings. In a letter to lawmakers, Wolf said the bill would have hampered local efforts to combat climate change, because the bill “stands in the way of clean energy incentives and initiatives.” He also wrote that the legislation was unnecessary, because the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has regulatory authority over utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Easier Access To Mental Health Services For Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Mental health services are more easily accessible for PA residents under a bill sponsored by Bradford County Rep. Tina Pickett that has been signed into law. Act 76, formerly House Bill 2419, allows for the expanded use of tele-health technology in mental health treatment. It removes the statutory requirement of 50% of on-site psychiatric time, giving the Department of Human Services more flexibility in issuing waivers to accommodate individual clinics in providing services virtually. The measure grew out of concerns from rural constituents seeking mental health services. The new law will also help outpatient psychiatric clinics meet the growing demand for services and address the current shortage of in-person psychiatric time in PA. Act 76 takes effect immediately.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget garners both praise and criticism

Groups in Pennsylvania are lauding and criticizing passage of the 2022-23 state budget. “The impact of the new state budget passed by the General Assembly cannot be overstated in its importance to our environment, open spaces and natural resources, and for the economies that benefit from our state’s clean waters and healthy lands,” said PennFuture President and CEO Jacquelyn Bonomo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Legislation Protecting Pa#Pennsylvanians
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Three new state parks coming to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced in a Tweet that Pennsylvania will be getting three new state parks. According to his Tweet, the funding was secured in the year's budget to make the investment into the parks system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states against hopping state lines to receive abortions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a 'warning shot' to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf visits White House

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf visited the White House on Wednesday morning. He participated in a summit with Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh about how American Rescue Plan Act funding can be used to boost the workforce. A White House spokesperson said Pennsylvania is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Shapiro, pledging to preserve binding arbitration, wins Philly firefighters’ endorsement

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union. It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

New Pa. budget includes $140M boost to state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

Inflation is causing price hikes all around Pennsylvania, but the new state budget is looking to ease one cost for the elderly and people living with disabilities. The $45.2 billion state budget that Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last week, providing a $140 million increase to the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, an action that will expand payments by 70 percent for one year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy