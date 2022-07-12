ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

LEC Picks Week 4 Summer 2022

By Robert Hanes
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LCS is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?

In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

LCK Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 5

Week 4 of the LCK Summer Split has come to a close, and with it, no team now stands undefeated. The top teams are now clearly defined, with each team finding its position in the rankings. With almost half of the season over, the time to reflect and improve upon past mistakes is now to make the playoffs. Here are the LCK Power Rankings for Week 5 of the 2022 Summer Split.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VCT 2022 Masters 2 Copenhagen Day 1 Recap

VCT Masters 2 Copenhagen has begun the Groups Stage, with eight teams competing for four spots to the Playoffs. Day one featured six teams playing in their opening matches, deciding who moves on to the Winner’s Qualifiers and the Elimination Matches. Winning two matches in the Groups Stage will send a team to the playoffs, with two losses leading to elimination. Here is the recap for the Day 1 Masters 2 Copenhagen matches.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Lions#Video Game#Lec Power Rankings#Lec Week 3#Nuclearint#G2
The Game Haus

Can the LA Thieves Win a Championship With This Roster?

Since joining the league under the LA Thieves brand in last year’s Cold War season, it has been an up-and-down ride. With an atrocious season last year, the Thieves were looking to build a competitive roster heading into Vanguard. They did exactly that by revamping their roster with young talent in the likes of Dylan “Envoy” Hannon and Sam “Octane” Larew to pair with their already signed players in Kenny “Kenny” Williams and Zack “Drazah” Jordan.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

These Are the Five Hottest Esport Games to Bet on Right Now

No one can deny the fact that esports continue to grow in popularity with each passing day. Gone are the days when you thought you could not make a profit out of gaming. Now the sport is considered one of the hottest in the world with professionals earning millions of dollars annually. This has also made it available for sports bettors.
GAMBLING
The Game Haus

DNF Duel Locked Character: How to Unlock

DNF Duel launches with 16 playable characters, however one character is locked at the start. The character locked is the Lost Warrior. He is the character players will face at the end of every character’s story mode and arcade mode. Here is how to unlock DNF Duel Locked Character, Lost Warrior.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Zellsis joins Sentinels just before NA LCQ

Just four days after revealing the addition of Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, VALORANT Sentinels dropped the announcement that Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro would also be joining the team. Zellsis is another former CS:GO player. He retired in September of 2020 to experiment with a career in VALORANT. He’s played for Orgles5 (now defunct) and Version1. His most played agent is Raze, but he’s shown proficiency with every role.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Game Haus

Cloud9 White Win Game Changers Series II

The VALORANT Game Changers 2022 Circuit has just been announced, with Champions Berlin as the final tournament. Teams compete for limited slots and the opportunity to compete to be crowned as the first ever Game Changers Champions. In North America, eight teams fight in the playoffs for first place and crucial Circuit Points. Cloud9 White emerge as Game Changers Series II Champions, taking down Shopify Rebellion GC 3-1 on July 9, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VALORANT Run it Back 3 Skins Leaked

VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Run it Back 3 Skins.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Who are the NA LCQ Teams that have Qualified?

VCT Champions Istanbul 2022 will feature sixteen teams from around the world to compete for first place and second even VALORANT Champions. North America will send three teams to represent the region. OpTic Gaming and XSET have already confirmed themselves as number one and two seeds by VCT Circuit Points. The third through eighth teams in North America will now fight to be the NA LCQ teams that take last remaining spot. Here are the NA LCQ Teams that have qualified.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

League of Legends Star Guardian: Every Known Guardian So Far

There is no doubt that after last year’s Sentinels event, League of Legends fans are hoping the Star Guardians event is much better. There have already been a lot of leaks, teasers and much more for this one. Fans are going to be chomping at the bit to see what is next for the Star Guardians. For those who may be new, here is who is already a Guardian for the League of Legends Star Guardian event and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pusheen Comes To Fall Guys

Since the launch of Fall Guys, gamers have seen many collaborations within the platform battle royale. This can range from movie icons such as Godzilla or videogame classics like Shovel Knight. Most recently announced from Mediatonic, was the cartoon cat Pusheen coming to Fall Guys. Fall Guys X Pusheen. Announced...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Star Guardian Event 2022 Start Date

There is no doubt that after last year’s Sentinels event, League of Legends fans are hoping the Star Guardians event is much better. There have already been a lot of leaks, teasers and much more for this one. Fans are going to be chomping at the bit to see what is next for the Star Guardians. Here is the official Star Guardian Event 2022 Start Date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What are the Nilah Abilities?

Bot laners rejoice, there will be another new champion coming their way. After weeks of speculation and leaks, Riot has finally revealed the next champion. While not much time has passed since the release of Bel’Veth it would seem as though Riot is making a summer rush. Nilah has been officially revealed as the next champion. With that, many will be wonder, what are the Nilah Abilities?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

DNF Duel Release, Characters, and Features

Arc System Works, and Eighting’s newest fighting game DNF Duel released, and fighting game fans can experience the Dungeon Fighter universe. DNF Duel was released for PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam for $49.99. Here is a list of the DNF Duel Release Characters. The 2.5D fighter features 1v1...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is MultiVersus Cross Play?

Players are granted another chance to get their hands on MutiVersus with the Open Beta rolling out next week. With everyone being able to have access to the title players wonder, ‘Is MultiVersus Cross Play?’ Here is everything gamers need to know. Open Beta. The MultiVersus Open Beta...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

TFT 12.13 Patch Notes: ASol Getting Reworked Here Too

With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.13 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.13 Notes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Dota 2’s Least Played Heroes

Not all of Dota 2’s 123 heroes are equally loved, that much is apparent. But there doesn’t appear to be any single reason why some heroes rise to the top while others languish. One might assume that less-picked heroes have lower winrates, while more popular picks have higher ones. But if Dotabuff is to be believed, winrate has seemingly no correlation to pickrate. Broodmother, currently the least picked hero in the game, only has a 45.74% winrate. But Chen, the second least picked hero, has a 51.90% winrate. To top it off, Elder Titan, the third least picked hero, has a 48.48% winrate. This puts him in the same spot as Broodmother, which is very different from Chen. Looking closely at these three might reveal why they are at the very bottom. Furthermore, it might reveal more as to why any character might find themselves among Dota 2’s least played heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What’s Wrong With Dota 2 Primal Beast?

Although Primal Beast is Dota 2’s newest hero, releasing in February 2022, he hasn’t generated much buzz. It’s not hard to see why- the Beast currently sits at a 45% overall win rate as of this writing. The hero received a minor buff three days after launch but bafflingly was nerfed in patch 7.31c. The big question facing Valve is this: What’s wrong with Dota 2 Primal Beast? Is the hero too weak, or does the community simply need time to learn how to use him?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy