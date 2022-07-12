New Community Service Officers Sworn In

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Freedom’s Edge Brewery is now able to double its seating capacity thanks to approval from the Cheyenne City Council on July 11. In a letter sent to the city council, owner Erik Kilmer said, “We have identified a bottleneck in our business that has been brought on by that success; our indoor seating is very limited and in turn is limiting our continued growth and hindering our ability to better serve our dedicated patrons. It is disheartening to watch customers walk in just to turn around and leave because there are no open seats in our taproom.”

