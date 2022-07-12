Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin lowers adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your home, now is a perfect time.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is slashing its adoption fees to just $50 this week as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters program.

The special price applies to most dogs six months and older and adult cats. The discount is only available at the main shelter location (4700 S. County Trunk G, Janesville.)

Additional fees including city licensing, leash and collar are not included.

Those interested should check the Humane Society’s website regularly to see what pets are available.

