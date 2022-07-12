ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin lowers adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AUTK_0gcxLbuy00

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your home, now is a perfect time.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is slashing its adoption fees to just $50 this week as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters program.

The special price applies to most dogs six months and older and adult cats. The discount is only available at the main shelter location (4700 S. County Trunk G, Janesville.)

Additional fees including city licensing, leash and collar are not included.

Those interested should check the Humane Society’s website regularly to see what pets are available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Pet of the Week: Catoon

You can learn more about Catoon and the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

‘Empty the Shelters’ in Winnebago County with reduced adoption fees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Thursday, July 14, the Winnebago County Animal Shelter will reduce adoption fees to $25 for select dogs and kittens, and $10 for adult cats. The National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event kicked off Monday and the WCAS is more than happy to join the effort with over 30 dogs available for adoption, and 50 cats and kittens.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
TMJ4 News

The Wisconsin Humane Society is the purr-fect place for kids

MILWAUKEE — For 143 years, the Wisconsin Humane Society has provided everything from adoption to dog training. "We have six locations including spay/neuter clinic in West Allis and aside from our adoption program, we have wildlife rehabilitation here at the Milwaukee campus, we have low-cost vaccines that are offered to the community, a pet food bank, awesome dog training classes and a lot of behavioral support," said Angela Speed, V.P. of Communications.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Janesville, WI
Lifestyle
Janesville, WI
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unlucky ducks: Animal control rescues ducks from green roof of Madison’s Central Library

MADISON, Wis. — Some local ducks found themselves out of luck when they got stuck on the green roof at Madison’s Central Library on Monday. In an email to News 3 Now Monday afternoon, Central Library marketing specialist Liz Boyd said an administrator saw the mother duck and four ducklings on the roof making their way toward a solar array....
MADISON, WI
Q985

Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin

This garden is a must-stop for my family every Christmas because its Holiday Light Show is truly breathtaking!. Many of us are probably quite familiar with what the beautiful grounds of Rotary Botanical Gardens look like today, but did you know that the area used to be the sight where a ton of rubbish and old equipment came to die?
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Society#The Shelters#The Humane Society#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Camp aims to get kids interested in aviation

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Regional Airport is holding its Willa Brown Aviation Academy this week, where kids are able to partake in activities related to aviation. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are able to attend this camp. The camp is free, and food and transportation for the kids are provided. The day started with the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie to hold Adventure Day Thursday to support Sunshine Place, honor Cory Barr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For the second year, Sun Prairie will host Adventure Day to support Sunshine Place, a local group that supports the community. The event honors the memory of Captain Cory Barr, a volunteer firefighter who was killed in an explosion in 2018. Before his death, Barr had expressed a desire to hold an event in Downtown Sun Prairie benefitting Sunshine Place.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy