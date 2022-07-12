ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native Learning Center returns to in-person training

By The Seminole Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD — In June, the Seminole Tribe’s Native Learning Center held its first onsite training since the onset of Covid-19. It had been 844 days since the center returned with onsite in-person training...

