Native Learning Center returns to in-person training

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council will present The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), for three performances in South Florida. Under the Patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, Gala Performances will be staged on Saturday, October 1 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center and Sunday, October 2 at The Miramar Cultural Center, in Miramar. The Florida performance will include a dedicated performance for children with workshops on Monday, October 3.
