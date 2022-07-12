Native Learning Center returns to in-person training

A new leader took the helm of Memorial Healthcare System last week with plans to improve on some of the major community complaints about its hospitals. One of the biggest complaints has been the wait times and crowds in the emergency departments at Memorial hospitals on the east and west side of the counties. The problem could become exacerbated with COVID hospitalizations rising again in Florida as a new highly contagious omicron subvariant spreads in the state.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO