This Chris Stapleton Merch Proves That Spelling Is Hard Sometimes

Everyone knows that Carrie Underwood loves her music but she’s not always tied down to the world of country music and that’s cool. Want to know what else is cool? 1988. Well, it’s a year that featured a lot of big hairstyles. In fact, Underwood was throwing it back to the 1980s in this photo. As you can tell, she was enjoying herself at a London concert by Guns N’ Roses. Can you imagine seeing Carrie root on the Gunners as they perform their biggest hits? Apparently, this was the case on a Saturday night in the UK. Take a look and see how she looked all gussied up for the big show.

