Sonoma County, CA

Well permit fees to soar as board pressured to reduce stream impacts

By news@norcalpublicmedia.org
 2 days ago
Digging a new well in some parts of Sonoma County may soon become a more expensive and lengthy process.  All new wells would be metered and additional scrutiny will fall on applications for digging a new well near the Russian River and several other streams. The price of a well permit is also expected to more than double in many areas. That's the gist of proposed revisions announced Monday to the county's well ordinance, being pushed in response to an environmental lawsuit. The case, which is still ongoing, accuses local officials of ignoring cumulative impacts of groundwater pumping. The lawsuit was filed by California Coast Keeper. It seeks state intervention, arguing that an abundance of groundwater wells are depleting levels in the Russian River. Bradley Dunn of Permit Sonoma said only about a third of well permit applications should be impacted by the policy. "The Board of Supervisors is considering this action, which is really driven in part by a 2018 decision by the California court of appeals that found that state and counties have a public trust responsibility, and must include consideration of impacts to public trust resources when making groundwater decisions that could harm a navigable waterway." The proposed rules would cover the length of the Russian River, along with parts of Estero Americano, Salmon and Sonoma Creeks and the Gualala and Petaluma Rivers. Residential wells drawing two acre feet or less each year will not be subject to additional scrutiny. Those intending to pump more than that from a site near a navigable waterway will have to produce research showing the well won't impact the river. Or how those impacts can be reduced or eliminated. County officials estimate the additional review would tack nearly fourteen hundred dollars on to the cost of a permit, currently running six hundred twenty five to seven hundred and fifty dollars. Any ruling could be appealed to the Board of Supervisors. The proposed ordinance is scheduled to be heard August 9th.
Sebastopol grants controversial alcohol permit

A local alcohol use permit has been given the go-ahead in Sebastopol. While that's not typically controversial, this heavily-scrutinized saga played out in an unlikely arena - the city's planning commission.   First denied an alcohol use permit by Sebastopol's planning director, well-known Sebastopol restaurateur Lowell Sheldon successfully appealed that decision at Tuesday's commission meeting.   Sheldon’s newest venture, Piala Georgian Cuisine, now has conditional approval from the city to serve beer and wine, which Sheldon calls essential to the business’ survival. His state-issued permit is now pending final approval.   Sheldon was originally denied the alcohol permit following public testimony over his alleged behavior,...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
ksro.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up in Sonoma County

COVID-19 hospitalizations are back on the rise in Sonoma County. Last Thursday, 32 people were hospitalized. On Monday, the number had grown to 57. On Tuesday, the total was back down to 45. Until now, even though case numbers had been on the upswing for about two months, hospitalizations stayed flat. Health officials believe the hospitalization increase is likely caused by the rise of the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA5.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Buying Old Bank of America Building in Guerneville

The County of Sonoma is buying the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville. A tentative agreement has been announced to purchase the building for $3-million. The county has leased office space there since 2006 where two county agencies, the Department of Health Services and the Probation Department, share the building with West County Community Services, a local nonprofit. District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said it “creates an exciting opportunity to improve the delivery of services to residents in west Sonoma County by turning the building into a satellite office for other county agencies.” As part of the Resilient Infrastructure pillar of the county’s five-year Strategic Plan, the Board of Supervisors is seeking to establish regional service centers in west Sonoma County, the Sonoma Valley and Cloverdale by 2023.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma secures funding for second SMART station

A years-long quest to build a second railroad station in Petaluma has taken a big step forward, after officials with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District and the City of Petaluma announced last week that they have secured $13 million in a state grant to help improve the city’s transportation system.
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Santa Rosa nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth alleges employee embezzled more than $75,000

The nonprofit organization Social Advocates for Youth, Sonoma County's leading provider of services for homeless and at-risk children and teenagers, has publicly acknowledged that a former employee is suspected to have embezzled more than $75,000. “That money is supposed to go to youth,” Gina Belforte, president of Social Advocates for...
SANTA ROSA, CA
