Car Slams Into Dump Truck In Warren County: State Police
A car slammed into a dump truck in Warren County, state police said.
A Nissan Rogue heading west on Bald Eagle Road in Allamuchy struck the parked dump truck around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
No one was hurt in the crash, though initial reports stated that a medical helicopter was put on standby.
The scene was cleared shortly after 6 p.m., Marchan said.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0