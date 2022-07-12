ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia goes back in time as it forces all underage patrons at iconic Byron Bay music festival to be accompanied by mum and dad - or face massive fines

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Young festivalgoers are furious after learning that underage revellers will need to be accompanied by a parent at all times at Splendour in the Grass.

The iconic Australian music festival in Byron Bay is set to begin on July 22, but a last-minute 'nanny state' rule change has left thousands of patrons scrambling for extra tickets on resale websites.

Splendour in the Grass were told by NSW Police that all attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a 'responsible adult', giving underage ticket-holders just ten days to find another ticket for guardians or face 'significant fines'.

NSW liquor laws define a 'responsible adult' suitable for minor supervision as a parent, guardian or long-term partner.

Festival organisers said the change was imposed on them by the police and that they are 'not happy' with the move.

Splendour in the Grass announced all underage attendees at its 2022 music festival in Bryon Bay must be accompanied by a parent or long-term partner
Splendour in the Grass organisers made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon but made no mention of a possible refund for underage ticket-holders
Splendour in the Grass is a popular camping music festival held in the Bryon Bay Parklands

'These new rules have been imposed on us by NSW Police. We were only informed of this late Thursday and we are very unhappy about these major changes being forced on the festival at such a late stage,' the announcement read.

'We want you all to be aware that Police will be present at the event, roaming throughout the crowd checking that underage minors are with a responsible adult.'

The announcement suggested minors look to purchase tickets from resale sites or risk facing 'significant fines' for attending the festival unaccompanied.

There has been no mention of refunds for underage patrons unable to attend the event because of the rule change.

Splendour in the Grass is a massively popular three-day camping music festival held in Bryon Bay Parklands, NSW.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 has been highly-anticipated after the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic
Splendour in the Grass organisers warned underage patrons face 'significant fines' if they're caught by police at the event without a supervisor
Splendour in the Grass is a massively popular Byron Bay music festival that was cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021

Headliners for this year's festival, set to run from Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24, include Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Glass Animals.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 has been highly-anticipated by music-lovers after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The rule change received massive backlash online with people slamming NSW Police for leaving the enforcement to the last minute and others calling for minors to be refunded.

'Imagine being a local kid just wanting to see their favourite bands just up the road. What the hell, NSW police?,' one person wrote.

The Splendour in the Grass announcement warned NSW Police would be attending the event
Splendour in the Grass organisers suggested minors look to purchase tickets for supervisors from resale sites
Headliners for this year's Splendour festival, set to run from Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24, include Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Glass Animals

'This sounds like a significant change in the ticket conditions that would we worthy of a refund for younger ticket holders,' another said.

'There's obviously not going to be enough tickets for everyone to comply with this. You should be offering every under 18 ticket holder the option of a full refund,' another wrote.

A NSW Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: 'NSW Police work closely with the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority and festival organisers to ensure the safety and security of all attendees at the event'.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Splendour in the Grass for comment.

Music Festival


Music
Country
Australia
