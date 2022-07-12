ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Taydra Mitchell Jackson, Head of Marketing at Sundial Brands, Talks Creating Community & SheaMoisture’s Role in Creating the Next Black Millionaires

By Kia Morgan Smith
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At its core, SheaMoisture is doing more than moisturizing the kinks and coils of people of color through its line of haircare products. The company is committed to conditioning the lives and livelihood of Black business owners, and recently announced three winners of its Next Black Millionaire Fund at the Essence...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Former Best Buy Store Manager Makes History, Launches Black-Owned Vegan Beauty and Cosmetic Brand

Meet Stefan McClinnahan, the founder and president of Olazion, one of the fastest-growing Black-owned beauty and cosmetics company. Based in Reston, Va., his brand offers a variety of vegan products that include a luxurious offering of various body wash, hand soaps, lotions, body sprays, body butters, sugar scrubs, fragrances, laundry detergent, deodorant, and soon baby wash.
RESTON, VA
Black Enterprise

LeToya Luckett Talks Brand Ambassador Role With Black Woman Owned Feminine Care Company Kushae

Singer/actress LeToya Luckett has been tapped as the official brand ambassador of the first OB/GYN-created, plant-based feminine care system Kushae (pronounced koo-SHAY). As a celebrity mom of two, LeToya knows firsthand the importance of using all-natural products. It’s why she was proud to put her name behind the Black woman-owned and operated brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

LeBron James And LIFEWTR Unveil Purpose-Driven Partnership To Inspire Communities, Culture And The Creative Spirit To Thrive Through Hydration

NBA icon, businessman, and philanthropist, LeBron James, is regarded as one of sports’ most influential figures of all time with his community-based contributions leaving a lasting impact across the country and the world. Today, premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR and LeBron James announce a multi-year partnership that synergizes James’ passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling with the brand’s mission to help people thrive.
NBA
AdWeek

e.l.f. Cosmetics Eyes Gamers With Its Newest Collection

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. e.l.f. Cosmetics is bringing makeup and skincare to its Twitch community and gamers in general with its rollout of eight-piece collection Game Up.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Sundial Brands#Sheamoisture#New Voices Foundation#Undefined Beauty
Black Enterprise

Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO Receives Multiple Awards For Leadership and Economic Empowerment

Operation HOPE, Inc., the nation’s leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, announced entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist, John Hope Bryant has received several awards recognizing his leadership and commitment to economic empowerment for underserved communities. Bryant is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, which has served over four million people in the U.S. and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities since its inception in 1992, according to a press release.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

1863 Ventures Addresses Shortfall Of Capital For Black And Brown Entrepreneurs By Investing In 13 Portfolio Companies

1863 Fund is 1863 Ventures’ multi-sector investing strategy for New Majority entrepreneurs (i.e., business owners who have been historically marginalized). Established in 2020, 1863 Fund provides capital to 13 Black, Brown and women-owned businesses, with more than $2 million in non-predatory financing to accelerate entrepreneurs from high potential to high growth and to reduce barriers for these founders across the nation, according to a press release.
ECONOMY
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Information Network VP Of News Operations Tanita Myers Dies At 49

Black Information Network Vice President of News Operations, Tanita Myers, has died at the age of 49. "Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network," BIN President, Tony Coles said in a statement. "We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
Black Enterprise

eBay UK Launches Site For Black-Owned Fashion And Beauty Brands

EBay UK has launched a hub on its website to connect consumers to small and medium Black-owned fashion and beauty brands. Vogue reports the website, called Black in Bloom, will feature fashion, beauty, and other consumer goods sold by graduates of the Black Girl Fest X eBay Sellers Academy. Black In Bloom comes at a time when many consumers are trying to be socially conscious about what and where they purchase their products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GreenMatters

National Clean Beauty Day Aims to Celebrate the Clean Beauty Movement — but What Is It?

Once a year, enthusiasts of non-toxic and natural beauty products celebrate National Clean Beauty Day — but what exactly is the holiday?. Since it’s not regulated, the term “clean beauty” can certainly be a confusing one. Keep reading to learn more about what clean beauty really means, the origins of National Clean Beauty Day, and the details on when and how to celebrate in 2022.
SKIN CARE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy