Salt Lake City, UT

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member admits fraud

rewind941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” pleaded guilty Monday to a fraud conspiracy charge that could result in a prison sentence of over 11 years. Jennifer Shah, 48, of Park City, Utah, entered the plea to a single...

rewind941.com

