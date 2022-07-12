‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member admits fraud

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO