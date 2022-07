ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the NAACP will return to having its national convention in person. About 8,000 people are expected to be in Atlantic City for the 113th national convention. Dr. Hazel Dukes, this year’s convention co-chair, said this gathering will showcase the power of young Black men and women working together. “Not playing basketball, not playing football, but they’re talking about STEM. They’re educating themselves,” Dr. Dukes said. “They’re not shooting. They are not using the bullet. They’re using the mind, and so yes, it’s power.” The NAACP leaders say they...

