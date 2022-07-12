ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to MarijuanaXO, Bally Slatt, Big Haulin, and Trapbaby’s “Boogeyman”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If there were a surgeon with the ability to make your voice permanently sound like an android, they would make bank in Milwaukee. On “Boogeyman,” Bally Slatt,...

Complex

7 Clues About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

Get ready, because Beyoncé is making her return on July 29. In June, she reemerged on social media and announced the impending arrival of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which will mark her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade. While that album addressed the highs and lows of her marriage and family, it seems the new project will usher in a new sound that’ll get people out of their seats (and onto the dance floor).
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Formentera

In 2003, Metric arrived with a bitter look in the rearview mirror. “Dead disco/Dead funk/Dead rock and roll/Remodel/Everything has been done,” spat Emily Haines on “Dead Disco,” one of the band’s first Canadian radio hits. By this time, they had already gone through music label hell. First, they had accepted a short development deal with Warner Bros. in 2000 that resulted in a demo called Mainstream EP and their supposed first album Grow Up and Blow Away, then had moved to indie label Restless to release the album in 2001, only then for that label to be sold that year to another label called Ryko Corp., which led to that album going unreleased for the next six years. (Ryko Corp. was then bought by Warner Music Group in 2005.) It took a whole new label (Everloving), and a whole new album, for Old World Underground, Where Are You Now? to finally be released as Metric’s debut. They were, understandably, a bit jaded about the whole thing.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Beabadoobee Fights Tough Emotions With Sweet Tunes — and Wins — on ‘Beatopia’

Bea Kristi first caught the world’s attention releasing bedroom tunes that became viral hits, particularly her epochal 2019 blast of indie-rock hero worship “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus.” Her 2021 debut as Beabadoobee, Fake It Flowers, showed she could be and do many things, from a Hole-style angst merchant to a dream-pop charmer to a clever genre-splicer who could shift from folk to prog in one gesture and call that gesture “Emo Song.” Kristi used her gift for mutating old songs as a springboard to process her at times painful, always perplexing feelings: “I want you to know that I’m in love, but i don’t want you to feel comfortable,” she offered on one tune, at once admitting and celebrating her own vivid inbetweenness.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

LOGGERHEAD

On his 2021 single “South,” Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft) burst through a blocked emotional dam and into the spotlight. Raging against being priced out of his South London community, the Brixton artist mounted a forceful grunge-rap blitz—a surprising but welcome shift for a musician whose earlier releases—lush downtempo under the influence of Los Angeles beat music—would have struggled to send a ripple through a mosh pit, much less open one up. The song’s bruised emotions mapped a restless mind in flux, hinting at Wu-Lu’s ascendance as a genre-breaking force.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Nausea”

Rachika Nayar’s 2021 EP fragments was a series of understated poems for the electric guitar. A glassy, stripped-down companion to her debut, Our Hands Against the Dusk, it laid bare her process: She’d loop and build upon guitar figures, then manipulate the results electronically, eventually ending with a warm, swirling composition. But lately, Nayar has replaced the gentle hues of her previous work with more dramatic production, venturing into what she describes as “cinematic electronic maximalism.” The lead single and title track of her upcoming record, Heaven Come Crashing, starts off unassumingly with an ethereal swirl of guitar feedback and vocals. But in the middle it explodes into a celestial rave cut, featuring high-velocity breakbeats and neon synths.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Goon Sax Call It Quits

The Goon Sax, the Brisbane trio that signed to Matador in 2020, have said they will “draw the curtain on this band” after playing one or two more shows in their native Australia. All other shows, including dates with Pavement and on the joint Spoon and Interpol tour, have been canceled. “For us, it feels like a happy ending,” the band said.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to OTM’s “Adios”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. One of Drakeo the Ruler’s last great verses is his guest appearance on the remix of “Cliffhanger,” where he rips through the beat as nimbly as a defensive lineman. The song belongs to Duffy and BluePesos, who are OTM, the South Central L.A. duo picking up where Drakeo left off. As members of the Stinc Team, they use their hushed, emotionless deliveries to relentlessly talk shit. On “Adios,” they spar over a laid-back beat that matches their casualness. Duffy is the smoother of the two: His flow has a conversational bent that might bring to mind Detroit’s World Tour Mafia collective, but punched-up with frequent pace shifts. Meanwhile, BluePesos is a direct descendant of Drakeo, with a raspy voice and knack for taking such short breaths between his punchlines that they feel like run-on sentences. Their subtle differences atop a similar foundation have made them a good pair to help carry on the Stinc Team name.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jazz Codes

On Jazz Codes, the prolific artist Camae Ayewa’s second album as Moor Mother in the last nine months, the poet and musician lays the idea of genre out on the operating table and dissects it. With a career spent in close proximity to what could nominally be described as jazz, rap, and experimental music, Ayewa takes this opportunity to let in more legibly jazzy textures, like Keir Neuringer’s alto saxophone, so that she can peer at them with an analytical eye, exploring Black musical forms and their histories through bold recontextualizations of her own design.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

The 1975, Alvvays, Shaudy Kash, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Ken Car$on

Ken Car$on networked his way from military school expulsion to dilettante hanging around two of his city’s essential beatmakers of the last decade (TM88 and Southside) to the first signee of Playboi Carti’s Opium label, all while maintaining an apathetic relationship with music. To this day he’s not a fan of R&B because it’s so “nasty” that it used to make him angry as a kid; he would rather listen to the All-American Rejects than hip-hop, and he rarely spins music that isn’t his own. The schtick he’s going for is that he’s not like other rappers. He’s too extreme, too rebellious, too much of a delinquent—which is really just a bunch of nonsense to make up for the fact that he’s a cardboard cut-out propped up by influential friends and access to great producers.
MUSIC
