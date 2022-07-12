Bruce Springsteen Returning To Baltimore For First Time Since 2016

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all Bruce Springsteen fans: The Boss will be playing in Charm City for the grand opening of the reimagined Baltimore Arena next year.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced Tuesday they’ll be coming to Baltimore Arena on April 7, one of 31 stops the band will be making across the U.S. in its first North American tour since 2016.

The tour, which includes a March 23 show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set to kick off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and then wrap up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the band embarks on a European tour.

The April 7 performance marks the band’s first visit to the Baltimore Arena since April 2016, following previous shows in June 1973 and November 2009.

It also represents the first performance at the overhauled Baltimore Arena, which is undergoing a renovation intended to modernize the venue’s seating, amenities and acoustics, with the goal of bringing world-class performing artists to Baltimore.

Tickets for the Baltimore show will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 26 via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Any remaining tickets would go up for sale at 3 p.m. that day.

Click here to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. It’s worth noting that Verified Fan registration does not guarantee you will get tickets.