A Port Richey man stalked his ex-girlfriend by hacking into her DoorDash app to find her location then crashed a U-Haul into the house to get her attention!. Michael Seitz showed up to his ex’s house but she wasn’t there so he stole her clothes, a purse and other stuff adding up to $500. Then he went psycho and called her 25 times and sent her over 80 messages on Facebook threatening her.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO