Firefighters

Representatives from the City of Asheville’s Parks & Recreation and Capital Projects departments will present updates on the Phase II improvements to Memorial Stadium and Mountainside Park at upcoming community events. Community members can view project renderings and discuss planned improvements with staff members. As defined by City Council during its March 22 meeting, the project includes a new six-lane synthetic surface track with a retaining wall in Memorial Stadium, removal of the existing restroom and concession buildings and replacement with new relocated restrooms, playground enhancements, expanded walking trails at Mountainside Park connecting to the paved parking lot, and removal of metal bleachers.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO