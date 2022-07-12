Firefighters

The WNC: MADE X MTNS Partnership is launching a new outdoor-driven community economic development initiative, Building Outdoor Communities (BOC), spanning 25 Western North Carolina counties and the Qualla Boundary. Building Outdoor Communities focuses on capacity building, technical assistance, training, connectivity, and education for communities seeking to advance their outdoor economy goals. The program begins with a community open house series in August, and will formally launch with a workshop in Boone, NC on September 19-20, 2022. Program applications open Tuesday, July 12th and will close on Friday, August 26th. The schedule of events, application details, and event registration are all available on the MADE X MTNS Building Outdoor Communities webpage.
Comments / 0